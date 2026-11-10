Johnnie Walker has released a new promotional film starring Sabrina Carpenter and directed by Damien Chazelle, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker behind “La La Land” and “Whiplash.”

The film is part of the Scotch whisky brand’s ongoing partnership with the two-time Grammy Award-winning singer and builds on its “Keep Walking” campaign, which focuses on personal progress and creative expression. The cinematic spot follows Carpenter through a series of celebrations and unexpected moments, drawing inspiration from French New Wave cinema.

“Working with Johnnie Walker and Damien was such a creative adventure,” Carpenter said in a news release. “We wanted to create a true cinematic experience that was playful, unexpected, and full of personality. I’m a long time fan of Damien’s work – so it was exciting to bring this visual world to life alongside him. This film felt like the perfect way to tell the Keep Walking story and capture the energy of this next chapter.”

Chazelle, whose credits also include “First Man” and “Babylon,” directed the film, which was produced by Superprime Films. The campaign emphasizes Carpenter’s evolution as an artist and her personal style, with the singer serving as the central figure in the story.

The film is the latest development in a multi-year partnership between Carpenter and Johnnie Walker. Previous collaborations include a signature Go Go Highball cocktail and a limited-edition Johnnie Walker Black Label bottle inspired by the singer’s style. The bottle is rolling out across Europe, Australia and North America, with additional markets expected to follow.

The partnership is part of Johnnie Walker’s broader global music platform, which works with artists to promote creative expression and cultural influence. Watch the film below: