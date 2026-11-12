Taste Test: Is Templeton Rye’s Oldest Whiskey Yet Worth Its $190 Price Tag?

David MorrowNov 12th, 2026, 4:24 pm
Templeton 15 Year

(Photo: Templeton)

Templeton Rye recently added a second chapter to its Hidden Stash Collection this November with a 15-year-old straight rye, following last year’s 13-year debut. Only 3,456 bottles exist, and they carry a suggested retail price of $189.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

The whiskey was distilled in Indiana from a mashbill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley. That rye-heavy recipe sets the stage for the sharp, herbal character the grain is known for, and 15 years in new American oak allowed plenty of time to tame that raw spice. Templeton bottled the final whiskey at 111 proof (55.5% ABV) in Templeton, Iowa, and packaged it in a gift box aimed at holiday shoppers and collectors.

We reviewed this well-aged rye, noting a nose of candied spice and fresh mint that gives way to a palate with a thick, almost syrupy texture. Oak is front and center from the first sip, and the finish brings in some sweet notes.

For the full tasting notes, our score, and the verdict on whether it’s worth the price of admission, read our complete review of Templeton Hidden Stash 15 Year Old Rye.

Hidden Stash 15-Year Rye arrives on shelves nationwide in November and will also be sold online through Templeton’s website.

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David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is a whiskey critic and the Editor In Chief of The Daily Pour and has been with the company since 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting beverages, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports, traveling and checking out breweries.

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