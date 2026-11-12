Taste Test: Is Templeton Rye’s Oldest Whiskey Yet Worth Its $190 Price Tag?

Templeton Rye recently added a second chapter to its Hidden Stash Collection this November with a 15-year-old straight rye, following last year’s 13-year debut. Only 3,456 bottles exist, and they carry a suggested retail price of $189.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

The whiskey was distilled in Indiana from a mashbill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley. That rye-heavy recipe sets the stage for the sharp, herbal character the grain is known for, and 15 years in new American oak allowed plenty of time to tame that raw spice. Templeton bottled the final whiskey at 111 proof (55.5% ABV) in Templeton, Iowa, and packaged it in a gift box aimed at holiday shoppers and collectors.

We reviewed this well-aged rye, noting a nose of candied spice and fresh mint that gives way to a palate with a thick, almost syrupy texture. Oak is front and center from the first sip, and the finish brings in some sweet notes.

For the full tasting notes, our score, and the verdict on whether it’s worth the price of admission, read our complete review of Templeton Hidden Stash 15 Year Old Rye.

Hidden Stash 15-Year Rye arrives on shelves nationwide in November and will also be sold online through Templeton’s website.