BuzzBallz has received a stern warning from UK regulators after it rolled out a “socially irresponsible” gumball machine activation that dispensed Labubu-lookalike toys and stickers.

On Wednesday, alcohol marketing watchdog the Portman Group responded to a complaint lodged against the ready-to-drink cocktail giant. The brand had unveiled a 10-foot-tall “Gacha” vending machine along the bank of the River Thames earlier this year, celebrating the launch of its latest flavor, Berry Cherry Limeade. According to a news release, the machine had over 4,000 prizes up for grabs, including samples of the new flavor, exclusive merch and an instant-win £5,000 (~ USD $6,750) cash reward.

The activation was up and running for a total of seven hours, during which time it received at least one formal complaint from a member of the public, who claimed that it appealed to the sensibilities of five-year-olds.

“I was shocked to come across an arcade machine on the South Bank in London, in late Feb, handing out free toys and alcohol,” the complaint read. “How is handing out free alcohol from a huge arcade machine, covered in emojis and cartoon characters, socially responsible? I could see children immediately drawn to it.”

The complaint took particular issue with BuzzBallz-branded plushies shaped in the likeness of Labubu dolls, a popular “blind box” collectible resembling a mischievous fuzzy elf. (BuzzBallz’s version of the toy— nicknamed “Labuzzys” by fans — is now circulating on eBay for as much as $50.)

BuzzBallz owner Sazerac defended itself against the allegation, saying that it had chosen the Gacha Machine design because of the rise in popularity of Japanese culture among UK adults. Sazerac contended that all participants who attended the event were over the age of 18, adding that neither the gumball machine nor its merchandise contained bright colors, sparkles or glitter effects that might appeal to minors.

The Portman Group was unconvinced. The panel ruled in favor of the complainant, finding that the “cartoon, emoji-like imagery, thick lines, contrasting colours and a depiction of a branded Labubu” crossed the line of local alcohol advertising regulations.

Complaint panel chair Rachel Childs described it as a precedent-setting case and encouraged all producers to take note.

“Age-gating an event is not enough to ensure that a promotional activity will not have a particular appeal to under-18s,” Childs added. “Producers must be mindful of where such events are held as well as making sure the activity does not incorporate elements which have a particular appeal to under-18s, such as machines that are well-known for dispensing toys and sweets.”

BuzzBallz has agreed to remove the machine from all future promotions.

Invented by former high school teacher Merrilee Kick in 2009, BuzzBallz witnessed a slow but steady ascent before its sales kicked into overdrive in 2025. The spherical fan favorite is now the best-selling RTD cocktail in the United States by an over $250 million margin. Sazerac has cashed in on its popularity with a string of colorful and at times outlandish merchandise drops, including a pair of “Tangy Ballz” underwear and a 116-ounce drinkable basketball co-signed by former NBA player Lonzo Ball.