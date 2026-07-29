Old Overholt Releases 11-Year Cask Strength Rye Whiskey for 2026

David MorrowJul 29th, 2026, 5:58 pm

On Wednesday, the James B. Beam Distillery unveiled the 2026 edition of Old Overholt Strength Rye Aged 11 Years, a limited release bottled at 125.6 proof (62.8% ABV).

The latest expression marks the fourth annual release in the Extra Aged Cask Strength series as the Beam Suntory-owned brand continues to expand its premium rye whiskey lineup following recent launches including A. Overholt and previous Extra Aged expressions, such as last October’s release of Old Overholt Cask Strength Rye Aged 12 Years.

Distilled and barreled in the spring of 2014, the whiskey matured for 11 years across three separate warehouses in Clermont, Kentucky. According to the brand, the multi-warehouse aging strategy was designed to promote consistency while allowing the whiskey to develop a balanced, mature flavor profile over time.

Like previous releases, the 2026 edition is bottled at cask strength without chill filtration.

Old Overholt describes the whiskey as offering aromas of bold vanilla and baking spice with hints of tobacco. The palate features notes of allspice, sweet vanilla, caramel and charred oak before finishing with lingering black pepper.

The release continues Old Overholt’s focus on Kentucky-style rye, a term used to describe rye distilled from a mashbill containing relatively low rye content and higher corn content, combining rye spice with sweeter oak-driven characteristics developed during extended maturation.

The 2026 edition carries a suggested retail price of $109.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle and will be released in limited quantities nationwide.

Tasting Notes, Via Beam

Color: Golden tawny
Aroma: Bold vanilla, baking spice and hints of tobacco
Palate: Allspice, sweet vanilla, caramel and charred oak
Finish: Full-bodied with lingering black pepper

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David Morrow is a whiskey critic and the Editor In Chief of The Daily Pour and has been with the company since 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting beverages, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports, traveling and checking out breweries.

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