Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the twin sisters and former college basketball players known for their social media presence and business ventures, have joined Azúcar Tequila as creative directors as the brand launches canned margaritas in Dallas and Austin, the brand announced Thursday.

The new ready-to-drink line comes in three flavors: Classic Lime, Spicy Lime and Passion Fruit. Each 5.5% ABV can contains 180 calories and is made with 100% blue agave blanco tequila, real fruit and agave nectar. The products are also vegan and gluten-free.

In their new roles, the Cavinders will help shape Azúcar’s creative direction, social content and brand presence across sports, culture and lifestyle. The partnership gives the sisters a role in developing the brand beyond traditional influencer marketing.

“We wanted to create something that felt true to how people actually drink,” Haley Cavinder said in a news release. “There are so many options out there, but we saw an opportunity to bring innovation into the category while still keeping it easy, refreshing and fun.”

Hanna Cavinder said the brand was designed for occasions such as attending games, spending time with friends and outdoor gatherings.

Azúcar is positioning its canned margaritas around their tequila base, contrasting the products with ready-to-drink margaritas made with malt or wine.

The brand is beginning with select retail distribution in Dallas and Austin, with plans to expand across Texas. It also plans to build national reach through direct-to-consumer sales.

“Texas is just the starting point,” Azúcar owner Adam Weitsman said. He described the Cavinders’ appointments as a way to pair the product with people who understand its target consumers.

The launch marks Azúcar’s next stage of growth as it looks to establish its place in the competitive ready-to-drink cocktail market.