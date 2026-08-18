The Best Non-Alcoholic Spirits of 2026, Part I

At the Zero Proof Choice Awards, we drank some amazing non-alcoholic spirits but top honors are yet to come.

The words no sooner left her mouth than we all nodded in approval.

“Double gold.”

Renowned mixologist L.P. O’Brien, The Daily Pour co-founder Andrew Eisbrouch and I were certain this non-alcoholic cinnamon whiskey alternative checked every box in its category — red-hot cinnamon spice, oaky sweetness and lingering warmth.

And it was delicious.

Double gold is the highest honor at the Zero Proof Choice Awards, where every spirit is judged and assigned a medal by the top minds in hospitality and beverage.

We judge in triads and either calculate the average or try to reach consensus on the medals. Sometimes that means one person has awarded a gold medal and the others silver, bringing the average to silver, and sometimes we all agree unanimously.

This was the latter.

But what does it mean to earn double gold, which is somewhat rare? At last year’s awards, only one spirit claimed it: Opius Albedo, a non-alcoholic anise and herbal elixir from Belgium. And for good reason. Albedo has an intensity of flavor — star anise, fennel — and a richness that stands up in a cocktail, adding structural depth. Opius, whose range of non-alcoholic elixirs includes Albedo, Amaro, Nigredo and Rubedo, takes a creative approach to non-alcoholic spirits.

As the head judge this year, I wanted to make sure the medals continue to represent the highest standard in non-alcoholic spirits. (You can read more about my judging philosophy here.) That means having seasoned judges who truly understand the range of non-alcoholic drinks and have real experience tasting them — not just tasting alcoholic spirits, which they may be based on but never taste quite the same.

My goal is to be fair to the brands but also deliver the best products to consumers who are already concerned about quality and price when it comes to non-alcoholic spirits. When you see double gold from The Zero Proof Choice Awards, it means that this brand delivers on its promise, whether that’s a creative spirit like Opius Albedo or analog spirit like the cinnamon whiskey we tasted this year.

The thing is, non-alcoholic spirits are only getting better. There were more Double Golds this year (Of course, beating one double gold in the non-alcoholic spirit category from last year isn’t a high bar). I tried a non-alcoholic gin alternative with a fragrant juniper nose, citrusy notes of fresh Meyer lemon and lime and a lavender finish. A smoked agave spirit alternative blew me away with stewed agave, charred pineapple and brown sugar. There were more, but you’ll have to be patient until the medal winners are announced in September.

I’m happy to play a role in shaping this category as every medal we give sends feedback to the brand and signals to consumers what a quality spirit should be. The main takeaway from this year: We want flavor. Anything that was watery or lacked intensity of flavor scored low. Very low.

I’m grateful to my panel and all the judges for their diligent work. And, of course, to Amanda Paul-Garnier, Ashley Faddis, and the entire Daily Pour crew who painstakingly worked to set it up. This may seem fun — and it is — but it’s also hard work. I can’t wait to reveal all the medals in The Very Best of Non-Alcoholic Spirits, Part II.

This article came from Derek Brown’s Substack, “Positive Damage.” Join his newsletter here.