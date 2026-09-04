Pabst Brewing Company CEO Greig DeBow is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of roughly 40,000 pounds (50,000 cans) of stolen Pabst Blue Ribbon beer in what the company has dubbed the “Great American Beer Heist.”

The beer was taken Aug. 17 from a warehouse in Montclair, California, according to Pabst. The company has now turned directly to the public — and whoever has the beer — in hopes of getting the shipment back.

In a video statement released by Pabst, DeBow acknowledged the unusual nature of the theft while making clear that the company wants its beer returned.

“As many of you know, a great deal of PBR has gone missing,” DeBow said. “That’s actually not cool though. … We want it back. We’re going to offer up a $20,000 reward for any new information leading to the lost goods. It’s that simple. There has been a hell of a lot of support thus far, and we really appreciate it.”

The reward is intended for information that leads to the successful recovery of the missing shipment. Pabst is asking anyone who knows where the beer may be to contact the company at [email protected].

The company has leaned into the incident, referring to the theft as the “Great American Beer Heist” as it seeks to recover the massive shipment.