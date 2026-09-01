Whiskey Riot, part of The Daily Pour’s growing events portfolio, has been named a finalist for Best Event at the 2026 Spirits Business Awards.

The annual awards, presented by The Spirits Business, recognize leading brands, companies and individuals across the global spirits industry. The 2026 winners will be announced Nov. 12 at The Underglobe Theatre in London.

Whiskey Riot is one of two finalists in the Best Event category, alongside Whisky Event.

The recognition comes just under three months after The Daily Pour acquired Whiskey Riot in a deal that expanded the company’s position in the U.S. spirits festival market. The acquisition, announced in June, made The Daily Pour the largest producer of whiskey festivals in the United States.

Founded by Bobby Finan, Whiskey Riot has established itself as a major whiskey festival brand, with events spanning nine U.S. markets in 2026. Finan remains involved as a consultant during the transition, while Lexi Osher joined The Daily Pour as vice president of Whiskey Events and continues to lead Whiskey Riot’s day-to-day operations.

The acquisition also brought Whiskey Riot into The Daily Pour’s broader portfolio of live events, which includes Whiskey Washback, Arte Agave, The Rum Lab and Drinks With Benefits

The Spirits Business Awards nomination adds recognition from an international spirits-industry publication to that rapid expansion.

The 2026 awards feature categories spanning Retail & Marketing, Sustainability & Innovation, Culture & Tourism, Product & Brand and People. According to The Spirits Business, hundreds of entries were reviewed by an independent panel of industry experts before being narrowed to the final shortlists.