More than 50,000 cans of beer have gone missing in California after a truck carrying the shipment disappeared on its way to San Diego.

Pabst Blue Ribbon said the truck was last seen Aug. 17 after leaving an Anheuser-Busch distribution center in Montclair, California. It never showed up for its scheduled delivery.

According to the Mercury News, The shipment contained 1,602 cases of beer weighing roughly 40,000 pounds and was valued at about $45,000, according to Montclair police.

The haul included approximately 1,400 cases of Pabst Blue Ribbon and nearly 200 cases of Old Milwaukee Non-Alcoholic Beer.

Pabst has since turned to the public for help finding the missing truck — and offered a reward for information that could help solve the mystery.

“Pabst is officially starting the clock now – you have exactly 18 days and 44 minutes to return our truck, no questions asked,” the beer company wrote in an Instagram post. “Leading up to that time, we will be offering a reward to anyone who can help us solve this mystery.”

The company also addressed whoever may have taken the shipment, taking a tongue-in-cheek approach to the unusual theft.

“To the thief: we don’t fault you for wanting to brag to your friends how much PBR you have, we just wish you obtained it the honorable way,” Pabst wrote.

In a statement to Men’s Journal on Friday, a Pabst spokesperson thanked people who have shared possible sightings of the missing vehicle.

“At this time, we don’t have any further information to share beyond what was released in the Police report,” the spokesperson said, adding that the company hopes whoever took the truck understands “the importance of keeping beer cold.”