San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been fined $14,926 by the NFL after he allegedly made a beer-chugging gesture following a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Juszczyk claims that the gesture was nothing more than a reference to drinking juice, and has appealed the ruling in conjunction with a previous $20,033 fine for unnecessary roughness.

The league claims that Juszczyk violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 of the NFL’s bylaws, telling the player: “Your imitation of chugging a beer constituted an offensive demonstration and could reasonably be construed as being in poor taste.”

Juszczyk immediately pushed back against the accusation in an X post, before organizing an impromptu press briefing with news outlets after a practice session on Thursday.

“I don’t know how else to say it, I wasn’t drinking beer in my celebration,” Juszczcyk said in a locker room interview shared by ESPN NFL. “I think you guys all know my nickname is Juice; I have ‘Juice’ on my pads, the stadium yells ‘Juice’ when I catch a ball. When I celebrate, I celebrate by drinking juice; it’s been that way for years. I was just as surprised as anybody when I got a fine.”

Juszczyk claims that he’s hardly an alcohol drinker, saying that he consumes beer five times a year at most, and only during the off-season. 49ers tight end George Kittle butted into the interview immediately after, joking that Juszczyk will soon be rechristened with the nickname “beer.”

The football fullback is of Polish origin and usually pronounces his last name as “yoos-check” in interviews. Announcers, fellow players and fans, however, frequently pronounce his surname as “juicecheck” — hence his nickname, Juice.

He’s paid homage to the nickname throughout his entire 14-year NFL career, frequently breaking out the signature drink-chugging move in response to stadium chants after first downs and touchdowns.

Matt Barrows, Jeff Howe and James Boyd of The Athletic speculate that the fine might have something to do with a recent injury.

“In the past, Juszczyk’s celebration has included an extended pinky, which made the action seem more dainty and un-beer-like,” the pundits wrote. “A recent hand injury, however, has required him to tape the pinky to the rest of his hand, making it impossible to extend it.”

The fine appears to be part of a broader crackdown against inappropriate gestures on the field. On Friday, the NFL announced that Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson would be fined $13,611 for his “imitation of shotgunning a beer” during a Week 2 touchdown over the Washington Commanders. Ferguson has announced that he plans to appeal the judgment.