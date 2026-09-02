The Daily Pour’s Zero Proof Choice Awards Announces 2026 Winners, Setting New Standard for Alcohol-Free Beverages

Medalists Featured at this year’s Drinks with Benefits Event on Sept. 17 in NYC

NEW YORK, NY- September 2026 — The Daily Pour announced the official winners of its annual Zero Proof Choice Awards, the largest awards in the US for alcohol free beverages. This is the second year the Awards have taken place with Derek Brown, a pioneer of the mindful drinking space, functioning as the Head Judge for 2026.

Over one day of tasting, an esteemed panel of industry pioneers evaluated hundreds of craft zero-proof spirits, dealcoholized wines, functional beverages, and alcohol-free aperitifs through a rigorous blind-judging process.

Consumers have the opportunity to taste all the Double Gold Winners from the Zero Proof Awards at The Daily Pour’s Drinks With Benefits Festival, the largest alcohol free festival in the country, which will be held at the Altman Building in New York City on September 17th.

“The American non-alcoholic market is expanding at an unprecedented rate, but credible evaluation systems have lagged behind,” said Derek Brown, head judge and no- and low-alcohol beverage pioneer “These awards were founded to close that gap and to offer consumers, buyers, and distributors a trusted, expert-backed stamp of quality.”

The 2026 Judging Panel

The winning lineup was selected by a jury reflecting the full breadth of today’s non-alcoholic ecosystem:

Derek Brown (Head Judge) – Author, beverage consultant and founder of The Drink Company, Derek is a leading advocate for mindful drinking.

LP O’Brien O’Brien: Sober beverage consultant, strategist, and Netflix Drink Masters winner

Abe Zarate : New York-based sober sommelier and Voted one of Wine Enthusiast’s Future 40 Tastemakers of 2024

Karl Franz Williams : Renowned mixologist and owner of hospitality venues 67 Orange Street, The Anchor Spa + the founder of Uncle Waithley’s, a craft Caribbean ginger beer company.

Estelle Bossy : A NYC cocktail legend who has steered programs at Del Posto, Union Square Hospitality Group, and Le Rock, Estelle has championed world-class zero-proof options long before the mainstream boom.

Alex Highsmith : Former co-owner and general manager of Spirited Away, America’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop. Helped pioneer the retail zero-proof beverage movement in New York City.

Caleb Ganzer : Hospitality and experience strategist with over 15 years of experience leading multi-unit operations and strategic growth initiatives.

Maria Bastasch : Brand and marketing expert with over 15 years of experience creating community-driven, sensory hospitality experiences.

Laura Silverman : Founder of Zero Proof Nation , a global hub featuring a worldwide map of alcohol-free bars and bottle shops.

Rich Buchanan : A 25-year wine and spirits veteran and premier educator for Moët Hennessy USA, Rich brings technical rigor and a deeply sophisticated palate to every review.

Double Gold & Gold Medal 2026 NA Category Winners

Beer

GOLD: Bulltown Blonde Lager; BERO Daybreak Shandy (Lemon Lime); BERO Golden Hour Shandy; BERO Sunset Shandy (Elderflower)

Botanicals

GOLD: Joy’s Island Spice Sorrel Hibiscus Elixir; Barettino Rubino; Tilden Lacewing

Functional Hemp Infused

DOUBLE GOLD: GoddessJUNO Premium Hemp Infused Social Elixir (Strawberry, Kiwi, Shiso)

GOLD: Señorita THC Margarita (Grapefruit Paloma); RYTHM Kush THC Beverage; Tattersall Functional Uplift; Whirlwined Sauvignon Blanc

Functional Non-Hemp

DOUBLE GOLD: Sentia GABA Gold; Three Spirit Social

GOLD: Sentia GABA Red; Sentia GABA Black; Three Spirit Livener; Three Spirit Nightcap; Aire Mexican Sparkling Tonic (Hibiscus con Limón); BeePop (Tropical); BeePop (Strawberry)



Ready-To-Drink

DOUBLE GOLD: Five Corners Beverage Co. (Sangrita); Five Corners Beverage Co. (Pickleback)

GOLD: Five Corners Beverage Co. Salted Lemonade; Barsmith Non-Alcoholic Ready to Drink Beverages (Spritz); Lapo’s Non-Alcoholic Negroni; Saint Viviana Sparkling Chardonnay; Ghia Blood Orange Le Spritz; Naked Life (Classic G&T)



Spirits

DOUBLE GOLD: Almave Humo; Almave Ambar; BARE Zero Proof Fernet Amaro; Beckett’s Tonics Coconut Rum; Beckett’s Tonics Cinnamon Whiskey; Mock One Non-Alcoholic Gin; Pallini Limonzero

GOLD: Lyre’s Non Alcoholic White Rum Alternative; Mock One Non-Alcoholic Rum

Wine

DOUBLE GOLD: Saicho Hojicha Sparkling Tea; Saicho Jasmine Sparkling Tea, Saicho Osmanthus Sparkling Tea; Varnum Vintners Rose Zero Gold; Giesen 0% Chardonnay; Enroot Unwind Non-Alcoholic Sparkling White Wine; Underwood Non-Alcoholic Rose Bubbles; Solubrae Sundown

GOLD: Nozeco Peach Bellini; Saicho Darjeeling Sparkling Tea; BEAU VIVA; Serena Mode 0.0 Rosé by Miguel



Mixers

DOUBLE GOLD: Top Note Classic Tonic; Precision Rich Cocktail Syrup (Cranberry Sante), Precision Rich Cocktail Syrup (Raspberry Cresendo)

GOLD: Fever-Tree Premium Tonic Water; Edna’s Margarita Mix; Bittermilk No.6 Oaxacan Old Fashioned

Full list of winners across all categories and medals can be found here.

About The Zero Proof Choice Awards

The Zero Proof Choice Awards is the premier U.S.-based platform dedicated to evaluating alcohol alternatives with rigor, objectivity, and cultural relevance. Guided by leading sommeliers, bar directors, retailers, and category founders, the Awards provide trade buyers and consumers with an authoritative guide to the best non-alcoholic beverages on the market.

About The Daily Pour

Founded in 2024 by TV personality and host Dan Abrams, The Daily Pour is the ultimate media and events platform for the modern drinker. Through its AI-powered app, major social following, original videos and best-in-class tasting festivals around the country, The Daily Pour delivers trusted recommendations, cultural context, and premium experiences across whiskey, tequila, agave, rum, and emerging non-alcoholic categories. To learn more, visit: thedailypour.com