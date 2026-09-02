The Daily Pour’s Zero Proof Choice Awards Announces 2026 Winners, Setting New Standard for Alcohol-Free Beverages
Medalists Featured at this year’s Drinks with Benefits Event on Sept. 17 in NYC
NEW YORK, NY- September 2026 — The Daily Pour announced the official winners of its annual Zero Proof Choice Awards, the largest awards in the US for alcohol free beverages. This is the second year the Awards have taken place with Derek Brown, a pioneer of the mindful drinking space, functioning as the Head Judge for 2026.
Over one day of tasting, an esteemed panel of industry pioneers evaluated hundreds of craft zero-proof spirits, dealcoholized wines, functional beverages, and alcohol-free aperitifs through a rigorous blind-judging process.
Consumers have the opportunity to taste all the Double Gold Winners from the Zero Proof Awards at The Daily Pour’s Drinks With Benefits Festival, the largest alcohol free festival in the country, which will be held at the Altman Building in New York City on September 17th.
“The American non-alcoholic market is expanding at an unprecedented rate, but credible evaluation systems have lagged behind,” said Derek Brown, head judge and no- and low-alcohol beverage pioneer “These awards were founded to close that gap and to offer consumers, buyers, and distributors a trusted, expert-backed stamp of quality.”
The 2026 Judging Panel
The winning lineup was selected by a jury reflecting the full breadth of today’s non-alcoholic ecosystem:
- Derek Brown (Head Judge) – Author, beverage consultant and founder of The Drink Company, Derek is a leading advocate for mindful drinking.
- LP O’Brien O’Brien: Sober beverage consultant, strategist, and Netflix Drink Masters winner
- Abe Zarate: New York-based sober sommelier and Voted one of Wine Enthusiast’s Future 40 Tastemakers of 2024
- Karl Franz Williams: Renowned mixologist and owner of hospitality venues 67 Orange Street, The Anchor Spa + the founder of Uncle Waithley’s, a craft Caribbean ginger beer company.
- Estelle Bossy: A NYC cocktail legend who has steered programs at Del Posto, Union Square Hospitality Group, and Le Rock, Estelle has championed world-class zero-proof options long before the mainstream boom.
- Alex Highsmith: Former co-owner and general manager of Spirited Away, America’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop. Helped pioneer the retail zero-proof beverage movement in New York City.
- Caleb Ganzer: Hospitality and experience strategist with over 15 years of experience leading multi-unit operations and strategic growth initiatives.
- Maria Bastasch: Brand and marketing expert with over 15 years of experience creating community-driven, sensory hospitality experiences.
- Laura Silverman: Founder of Zero Proof Nation, a global hub featuring a worldwide map of alcohol-free bars and bottle shops.
- Rich Buchanan: A 25-year wine and spirits veteran and premier educator for Moët Hennessy USA, Rich brings technical rigor and a deeply sophisticated palate to every review.
Double Gold & Gold Medal 2026 NA Category Winners
Beer
GOLD: Bulltown Blonde Lager; BERO Daybreak Shandy (Lemon Lime); BERO Golden Hour Shandy; BERO Sunset Shandy (Elderflower)
Botanicals
GOLD: Joy’s Island Spice Sorrel Hibiscus Elixir; Barettino Rubino; Tilden Lacewing
Functional Hemp Infused
DOUBLE GOLD: GoddessJUNO Premium Hemp Infused Social Elixir (Strawberry, Kiwi, Shiso)
GOLD: Señorita THC Margarita (Grapefruit Paloma); RYTHM Kush THC Beverage; Tattersall Functional Uplift; Whirlwined Sauvignon Blanc
Functional Non-Hemp
DOUBLE GOLD: Sentia GABA Gold; Three Spirit Social
GOLD: Sentia GABA Red; Sentia GABA Black; Three Spirit Livener; Three Spirit Nightcap; Aire Mexican Sparkling Tonic (Hibiscus con Limón); BeePop (Tropical); BeePop (Strawberry)
Ready-To-Drink
DOUBLE GOLD: Five Corners Beverage Co. (Sangrita); Five Corners Beverage Co. (Pickleback)
GOLD: Five Corners Beverage Co. Salted Lemonade; Barsmith Non-Alcoholic Ready to Drink Beverages (Spritz); Lapo’s Non-Alcoholic Negroni; Saint Viviana Sparkling Chardonnay; Ghia Blood Orange Le Spritz; Naked Life (Classic G&T)
Spirits
DOUBLE GOLD: Almave Humo; Almave Ambar; BARE Zero Proof Fernet Amaro; Beckett’s Tonics Coconut Rum; Beckett’s Tonics Cinnamon Whiskey; Mock One Non-Alcoholic Gin; Pallini Limonzero
GOLD: Lyre’s Non Alcoholic White Rum Alternative; Mock One Non-Alcoholic Rum
Wine
DOUBLE GOLD: Saicho Hojicha Sparkling Tea; Saicho Jasmine Sparkling Tea, Saicho Osmanthus Sparkling Tea; Varnum Vintners Rose Zero Gold; Giesen 0% Chardonnay; Enroot Unwind Non-Alcoholic Sparkling White Wine; Underwood Non-Alcoholic Rose Bubbles; Solubrae Sundown
GOLD: Nozeco Peach Bellini; Saicho Darjeeling Sparkling Tea; BEAU VIVA; Serena Mode 0.0 Rosé by Miguel
Mixers
DOUBLE GOLD: Top Note Classic Tonic; Precision Rich Cocktail Syrup (Cranberry Sante), Precision Rich Cocktail Syrup (Raspberry Cresendo)
GOLD: Fever-Tree Premium Tonic Water; Edna’s Margarita Mix; Bittermilk No.6 Oaxacan Old Fashioned
Full list of winners across all categories and medals can be found here.
About The Zero Proof Choice Awards
The Zero Proof Choice Awards is the premier U.S.-based platform dedicated to evaluating alcohol alternatives with rigor, objectivity, and cultural relevance. Guided by leading sommeliers, bar directors, retailers, and category founders, the Awards provide trade buyers and consumers with an authoritative guide to the best non-alcoholic beverages on the market.
About The Daily Pour
Founded in 2024 by TV personality and host Dan Abrams, The Daily Pour is the ultimate media and events platform for the modern drinker. Through its AI-powered app, major social following, original videos and best-in-class tasting festivals around the country, The Daily Pour delivers trusted recommendations, cultural context, and premium experiences across whiskey, tequila, agave, rum, and emerging non-alcoholic categories. To learn more, visit: thedailypour.com
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About The Daily Pour
Founded by Dan Abrams, The Daily Pour is the ultimate drinking guide for the modern consumer, covering spirits, non-alcoholic and hemp beverages. With its unique combination of cross-category coverage and signature rating system that aggregates reviews from trusted critics across the internet, The Daily Pour sets the standard as the leading authority in helping consumers discover, compare and enjoy the best of today's evolving drinks landscape.