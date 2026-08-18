President Donald Trump has delayed a new round of 50% tariffs on Canadian imports after the U.S. and Canada reached a last-minute deal Tuesday, temporarily easing a trade fight that has had major consequences for the alcohol industry on both sides of the border.

Trump announced the pause on his social media platform less than two hours before the tariffs were scheduled to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

“I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!” Trump wrote.

The delay gives the two countries more time to finalize the agreement and negotiate a broader resolution.

For the alcohol industry, however, the announcement does not immediately reverse the damage caused by the trade fight.

The latest tariffs were tied in part to U.S. complaints about Canadian treatment of American alcohol. Trump has previously accused Canada of discriminating against U.S. alcohol exports, citing provincial restrictions on American beer, wine and spirits as part of the justification for the 50% tariffs.

The dispute has already triggered significant disruption in the North American beverage market.

Canadian provinces and territories began removing American alcohol from government-controlled liquor stores in March 2025 after Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canadian goods. The move was intended as retaliation and effectively shut many U.S. wine and spirits brands out of one of their most important export markets.

American wine producers have since reported hundreds of millions of dollars in lost sales.

U.S. wine exports to Canada plunged after the provincial restrictions took effect, with industry groups warning that producers have struggled to replace Canadian demand in an already crowded domestic market.

Canada is particularly important to the U.S. wine industry. Wine America has described Canada as the largest foreign market for American wine, with producers in states such as California, Oregon and Washington heavily exposed to the Canadian market.

The latest dispute has also put Canadian producers in an unusual position.

Some Ontario wineries have said they would be willing to see American wines return to Canadian liquor-store shelves if doing so helped secure broader tariff relief for Canadian industries. Michael Kaiser, executive director of Wine America, similarly said American producers would welcome a return to the Canadian market.

The question now is whether Tuesday’s agreement can lead to a broader easing of those restrictions.

Trump said the 50% tariffs would have applied to about $20 billion worth of Canadian imports, or roughly 5% of what Canada ships to the U.S. each year. The products covered range from hockey sticks to medical supplies.

The broader economic relationship between the countries is far larger. The U.S. and Canada exchanged roughly $880 billion in goods and services last year, according to The Associated Press.

The tariff fight has also created political pressure on Canadian officials to reconsider retaliatory measures against American products.

Earlier this month, Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette said she would consider allowing U.S. wines back onto Canadian shelves if Canada received meaningful gains in trade negotiations, including lower tariff barriers affecting sectors such as forestry, aluminum and manufacturing.

That possibility has been welcomed by some American producers, who say they have lost both sales and consumer loyalty during the prolonged absence from Canadian stores.

But Canadian wine producers have also benefited from the restrictions.

Wine Growers Ontario has said Canadian consumers have embraced local products during the trade dispute, giving Ontario wineries an opportunity to attract customers who previously purchased American wines.

A recent Abacus Data survey found that 69% of Canadians in British Columbia, Ontario, Manitoba and the Maritime provinces believed their governments should keep restrictions on American alcohol in place.

That means a return to normal trade could be complicated even if Washington and Ottawa reach a broader tariff agreement.

For American alcohol producers, the stakes extend beyond the latest 50% tariff threat.

A separate analysis from the Capital Press recently highlighted the scale of the damage already done to the U.S. wine and beer industries. The White House said Canadian imports of U.S. alcohol fell by $582 million from March 2025 through February compared with the same period a year earlier.

The Oregon Wine Board reported that Oregon wine exports to Canada fell 83% in 2025, while the Wine Institute estimated that U.S. wine exports to Canada declined 78%, representing $357 million in lost sales.

The dispute has also raised costs for American producers, including the price of imported bottles, corks and barrels.

For Canadian producers, meanwhile, the potential return of American alcohol could create new competition just as local brands have gained ground with consumers.

Tuesday’s agreement therefore represents more of an opening than a resolution for the alcohol industry.

Trump said the 50% tariffs are paused for three days while the final documents are completed. Whether that pause ultimately leads to a broader agreement — and eventually brings American alcohol back to Canadian shelves — remains to be seen.