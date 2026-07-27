An 82-year-old Minnesota resident helped win a change to state alcohol regulations after arguing that seniors living in assisted living communities should still be able to enjoy social gatherings over a drink.

Anita LeBrun, a resident at Amira Choice Champlin in Champlin, Minnesota, advocated for legislation allowing nursing homes and assisted living facilities to serve alcoholic beverages during resident-focused events without needing a traditional retail liquor license.

The measure, nicknamed the “Grandparents’ Happy Hour” provision, was included in Minnesota’s 2026 omnibus liquor law and was signed by Gov. Tim Walz during a ceremony at the senior living community on July 14.

“I’m very proud, because everybody’s so excited about it,” LeBrun told the BBC following the bill’s passage.

Previously, Minnesota residents in assisted living facilities could legally consume alcohol in their own rooms, but facilities were not permitted to serve alcoholic beverages during organized social events without obtaining a liquor license.

LeBrun argued that restriction unnecessarily limited residents’ ability to gather and maintain friendships.

“Just because we’re older and live in assisted living doesn’t mean that we should have fewer freedoms than anyone else,” she told members of the Minnesota House Commerce Finance and Policy Committee while speaking in support of the proposal in March.

The push for the legislation began after Amira Choice attempted to organize a reception for residents following renovations but discovered that hosting a happy hour would require navigating additional liquor licensing requirements.

Executive Director Abby Dahl told lawmakers that the requirement created unnecessary barriers for senior communities already subject to extensive health and safety regulations.

“Assisted living facilities are already accountable to over 500 regulations governing the health, safety and wellbeing of residents in our care,” Dahl said, arguing that requiring a liquor license was “red tape without value.”

Walz celebrated the new law during the signing ceremony, saying that growing older should not mean losing freedoms people have enjoyed throughout their lives.

“Today we toasted to Minnesota’s new law allowing nursing homes to serve alcoholic beverages to residents — whether it’s birthdays, anniversaries, happy hours, or everyday moments together,” he said.

The law officially takes effect Aug. 1, according to Amira Choice.

To celebrate, the facility plans to host a special event featuring food, a cookout and a happy hour where residents can choose from wine, beer and mixed drinks.

The senior living community said the legislation represents more than just a policy change.

“This legislation demonstrates that older adults’ voices are powerful and deserve to be heard,” an Amira Choice spokesperson said.