Liquor stores across occupied Crimea, are running low on vodka and other hard liquor as transportation disruptions from Russia continue to strain supplies, according to local reports.

Independent southern Ukraine outlet Intent, citing reporting from Krym.Realii, said a number of retailers have seen shelves emptied in recent weeks as deliveries become increasingly difficult.

According to the report, stores in the “Yida-Voda” chain operating across Crimea have nearly exhausted their vodka inventories. Krym.Realii says employees told it that products were previously shipped from Russia’s Krasnodar Krai but deliveries have become unreliable due to transportation issues.

Store workers reportedly said cargo trucks are no longer permitted to use the Kerch Bridge, while the alternative overland route is viewed as too dangerous by some carriers, leading many to refuse deliveries altogether.

Another retailer, the “Drink” chain, has reportedly decided to sell through its remaining alcohol inventory without raising prices before closing certain store locations. Larger supermarkets continue to sell alcohol, though customers are encountering fewer choices and higher prices.

The shortages extend beyond spirits. Representatives from Crimea’s wine industry told the outlet that the peninsula’s tourism season has been weaker than expected, while shipping locally produced wine outside occupied Crimea has also become more difficult because of ongoing logistical challenges.

Retailers also reported a surge in demand for vodka, with many customers purchasing two or three bottles at a time. According to Krym.Realii, the average price of vodka in occupied Crimea has climbed from 905 rubles per liter at the beginning of the year to 1,009 rubles per liter.

Earlier this week, Russian-installed authorities declared a state of emergency in Alushta after prolonged power outages left some areas without electricity for more than 48 hours. Nearby cities, including Yevpatoria and Saki, also experienced widespread outages, with officials reporting that reduced electrical service had disrupted water supplies and left residents with only minimal water pressure.