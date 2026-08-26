Meet the Best of Non-Alc: Zero Proof Choice Awards Announces 2026 Winners

The Daily Pour is excited to announce the winners of the inaugural Zero Proof Choice Awards, the New York-based competition honoring the year’s best alcohol-free beverages. Medals were awarded across eight categories spanning spirit alternatives, wine, beer, mixers, functional beverages and ready-to-drink cocktails, with products submitted from producers around the world.
About the Awards
The Zero Proof Choice Awards were founded by The Daily Pour, the beverage media platform covering spirits, non-alcoholic and hemp drinks, as a dedicated evaluation system for a category that on the rise. The premise: Non-alcoholic beverages deserve judges who deeply understand the category and what consumers want.
Head Judge and Master of Ceremonies Derek Brown, founder of Drink Company and the Columbia Room, a longtime advocate for mindful drinking, led a jury of bartenders, sommeliers, retailers and beverage-industry veterans who work in NA on a daily basis. That panel included Abe Zarate, Alex Highsmith, Caleb Ganzer, Estelle Bossy, John deBary, Karl Williams, Laura Silverman of Zero Proof Nation, Lauren “LP” O’Brien and Rich Buchanan and Andrew Eisbrouch.
Judging was conducted blind and by category, with products served in coded glasses and no bottles visible to the panel. Each entry was tasted by at least three judges and scored on a 1–10 scale before judges conferred to settle on a final medal:
|Medal
|Score Range
|Double Gold
|9–10
|Gold
|7–8
|Silver
|5–6
|Bronze
|3–4
|No Medal
|0–2
Judging took place in August, with winners announced in September. Below are the full medal results by category.
NA Spirit
NA Botanicals
|Brand
|Product
|Medal
|Joy’s Island Spice
|Sorrel Hibiscus Elixir
|Gold
|Barettino
|Barettino Rubino
|Gold
|Tilden
|Lacewing
|Gold
|Barettino
|Barettino Ambraviva
|Silver
|Barettino
|Barettino Zaffiro
|Silver
|Tilden
|Tandem
|Silver
NA Functional Non-Hemp
|Brand
|Product
|Medal
|Sentia
|GABA Gold
|Double Gold
|Three Spirit Drinks
|Three Spirit Social
|Double Gold
|Sentia
|Sentia GABA Red
|Gold
|Sentia
|Sentia GABA Black
|Gold
|Three Spirit Drinks
|Three Spirit Livener
|Gold
|Three Spirit Drinks
|Three Spirit Nightcap
|Gold
|Aire Mexican Sparkling Tonic
|Aire Mexican Sparkling Tonic (Hibiscus con Limón)
|Gold
|Hive Bev Ltd Co
|BeePop (Tropical)
|Gold
|Hive Bev Ltd Co
|BeePop (Strawberry)
|Gold
|Myce
|Myce Spicy
|Silver
|Kavahol
|Kavahol
|Silver
|leilo
|leilo (Raspberry Hibiscus)
|Silver
|Hive Bev Ltd Co
|BeePop (Citrus)
|Silver
|Hazard’s Hop Water
|Hazard’s Hop Water (Lime & Mint)
|Silver
|OOMRA
|OOMRA
|Silver
|Mingle Beverage Company
|Mingle Mood Serene Citrus Spritz
|Silver
|Mingle Beverage Company
|Mingle Mood Juicy Watermelon Spritz
|Silver
|New Day Bottling Inc DBA Good Omen Bottling
|Bee Wild Mocktail (Honey Pineapple Paloma)
|Silver
|Hive Bev Ltd Co
|BeePop (Peach)
|Silver
|Melo
|Sparkling Kava – Banana Cream
|Bronze
|Mitra9
|Orange Dreamsicle Kava Seltzer
|Bronze
|Kavayn
|Kavayn Noble Kava Extract Spirit — Pineapple-Coconut
|Bronze
|Hazard’s Hop Water
|Hazard’s Hop Water (Passionfruit)
|Bronze
|Mingle Beverage Company
|Mingle Mood Berry Lemon Bliss
|Bronze
|Mingle Beverage Company
|Mingle Mood Subtly Spicy Margarita
|Bronze
|Aire Mexican Sparkling Tonic
|Aire Mexican Sparkling Tonic (Mango con Chile de Árbol)
|Bronze
|New Day Bottling Inc DBA Good Omen Bottling
|Bee Wild Mocktail (Honey Ruby Cosmo)
|Bronze
|The Creative Department
|Social Formula
|Bronze
NA Functional Hemp Infused
|Brand
|Product
|Medal
|GoddessJUNO
|GoddessJUNO Premium Hemp Infused Social Elixir (Strawberry, Kiwi, Shiso)
|Double Gold
|Señorita THC Margaritas
|Señorita THC Margarita (Grapefruit Paloma)
|Gold
|RYTHM
|RYTHM Kush THC Beverage
|Gold
|Tattersall Functional
|Uplift
|Gold
|Whirlwined
|Sauvignon Blanc
|Gold
|GoddessJUNO
|GoddessJUNO Premium Hemp Infused Social Elixir (Pineapple, Mango, Ginger)
|Silver
|Señorita THC Margaritas
|Señorita THC Margarita (Ranch Water)
|Silver
|Señorita THC Margaritas
|Señorita THC Margarita (Mango Margarita)
|Silver
|Jota Living
|Social Potion
|Silver
|Silent Flower
|Silent Flower
|Silver
|Nowadays
|Low Dose 5mg Spirit Bottle
|Silver
|oHHo
|Cantaloupe & Wildflower Honey 5mg THC, 5mg CBD, 5mg CBG Infused Seltzer
|Silver
|Mellow Mood Hemp Co.
|Mellow Mood Whole Flower Sativa THC Elixir
|Silver
|Mellow Mood Hemp Co.
|Mellow Mood Whole Flower Hybrid CBD Elixir
|Silver
|GoddessJUNO
|GoddessJUNO Premium Hemp Infused Social Elixir (Yuzu, Limeade, Elderflower)
|Bronze
|Señorita THC Margaritas
|Señorita THC Margarita (Lime Jalapeño)
|Bronze
|RYTHM
|Sativa THC Beverage
|Bronze
|Tattersall Functional
|Unwind
|Bronze
|Nowadays
|Extra Light (Tropical)
|Bronze
|Nowadays
|Extra Light (Citrus)
|Bronze
NA Beer
|Brand
|Product
|Medal
|Bulltown Brewing
|Bulltown Blonde Lager
|Gold
|BERO
|Daybreak Shandy (Lemon Lime)
|Gold
|BERO
|Golden Hour Shandy
|Gold
|BERO
|Sunset Shandy (Elderflower)
|Gold
|Easy Does It Brew
|Original Brew (Classic American Lager Style)
|Silver
|Elysian Brewing
|Easy Dust
|Silver
|Rationale Brewing
|Japanese Rice Lager
|Silver
|BERO
|Kingston Golden Pils
|Silver
|Easy Does It Brew
|Original Gold (Classic Mexican Lager Style)
|Silver
|BERO
|Midnight Shandy
|Silver
NA Wine
|Brand
|Product
|Medal
|Saicho
|Hojicha Sparkling Tea
|Double Gold
|Saicho
|Jasmine Sparkling Tea
|Double Gold
|Saicho
|Osmanthus Sparkling Tea
|Double Gold
|Varnum Vintners
|Rose Zero Gold
|Double Gold
|Giesen 0%
|Chardonnay
|Double Gold
|Enroot Unwind
|Enroot Unwind Non-Alcoholic Sparkling White Wine
|Double Gold
|Underwood
|Non-Alcoholic Rosé Bubbles
|Double Gold
|Solubrae
|Sundown
|Double Gold
|Nozeco
|Nozeco Peach Bellini
|Gold
|Saicho
|Darjeeling Sparkling Tea
|Gold
|Maison Saint Aix
|BEAU VIVA
|Gold
|Serena Mode 0.0 Rosé by Miguel Torres Chile
|Serena Mode 0.0 Rosé by Miguel
|Gold
|Varnum Vintners
|Syrah Zero Gold
|Silver
|Susurrus Sparkling Teas
|Susurrus Sparkling Tea
|Silver
|Susurrus Sparkling Teas
|Susurrus Sparkling Tea
|Silver
|Just Enough Wines
|Alcohol-Removed Brut Bubbles
|Silver
|JP. Chenet
|JP. Chenet Sparkling Pinot Noir 0%
|Silver
|Dry Wit
|Dry Wit Pippi
|Silver
|Giesen 0%
|Giesen 0%
|Silver
|Giesen 0%
|Giesen 0% Sauvignon Blanc Spritz
|Silver
|Giesen 0%
|Rosé Spritz
|Silver
|Miguel Torres Chile
|Serena Mode 0.0 Cabernet Sauvignon Miguel Torres Chile
|Silver
|Kylie Minogue
|0% Sparkling Rosé
|Silver
|Missing Thorn Non-Alcoholic Wine
|Non-Alcoholic White — Riesling
|Silver
|Saint Viviana
|Cabernet Sauvignon
|Silver
|Solubrae
|Daylight
|Silver
|Nouvie
|Sparkling White Wine (Viognier)
|Silver
|JOYUS
|Non-Alcoholic Cabernet Sauvignon
|Silver
|JOYUS
|Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine
|Silver
|Missing Thorn Non-Alcoholic Wine
|Missing Thorn Non-Alcoholic Red — Bordeaux Blend
|Silver
|Nouvie Inc.
|Sparkling White Verdejo
|Silver
|JOYUS
|Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé
|Bronze
|Tomorrow Cellars
|Tomorrow Cellars Rhône Blanc
|Bronze
|Vignobles André Lurton
|OH OUI! White Sparkling
|Bronze
|Vignobles André Lurton
|OH OUI! Red
|Bronze
|ARIEL Vineyards
|Chardonnay
|Bronze
|ARIEL Vineyards
|Cabernet Sauvignon
|Bronze
|Giesen 0%
|Giesen 0% Sauvignon Blanc
|Bronze
|Giesen 0%
|Giesen 0% Pinot Grigio
|Bronze
|Dry Wit
|Dry Wit Salinger
|Bronze
|Dry Wit
|Dry Wit Bruce
|Bronze
|Tomorrow Cellars
|Tomorrow Cellars Red Blend
|Bronze
|Tomorrow Cellars
|Tomorrow Cellars Blanc de Rhône
|Bronze
|Varnum Vintners
|Brut Zero Gold
|Bronze
|Kylie Minogue
|Kylie Minogue 0% Sparkling Blanc
|Bronze
|Serena Mode 0.0 Sauvignon Blanc from Miguel Torres Chile
|Serena Mode 0.0 Sauvignon Blanc from Miguel Torres Chile
|Bronze
|Missing Thorn Non-Alcoholic Wine
|Missing Thorn Non-Alcoholic Rosé — Zinfandel
|Bronze
|Varnum Vintners
|White Gold
|Bronze
|Nouvie Inc.
|Sparkling Spanish
|Bronze
|Mavrique Wines
|Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir
|Bronze
|Mavrique Wines
|Russian River Valley Chardonnay
|Bronze
|JOYUS
|Joyus Non-Alcoholic Rosé
|Bronze
NA Ready to Drink
|Brand
|Product
|Medal
|Five Corners Beverage Co.
|Sangrita
|Double Gold
|Five Corners Beverage Co.
|Pickleback
|Double Gold
|Five Corners Beverage Co.
|Salted Lemonade
|Gold
|Barsmith
|Non-Alcoholic Ready to Drink Beverages (Spritz)
|Gold
|Lapo’s
|Non-Alcoholic Negroni
|Gold
|Saint Viviana
|Sparkling Chardonnay
|Gold
|Ghia
|Ghia Blood Orange Le Spritz
|Gold
|Naked Life
|Naked Life (Classic G&T)
|Gold
|MEDASE
|Hey Big Dipper
|Silver
|hiyo inc.
|hiyo social tonic
|Silver
|MEDASE
|Heavana Can’t Wait
|Silver
|Free AF
|Free AF Espresso Martini
|Silver
|Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails
|Grapefruit Fizz
|Silver
|Little Saints
|Hugo Spritz
|Silver
|Naked Life
|Naked Life (Mojito)
|Silver
|Naked Life
|Naked Life (Negroni Spritz)
|Silver
|Naked Life
|Naked Life (Margarita)
|Silver
|Ritual Zero Proof
|Ritual Zero Proof Spritz
|Silver
|Ritual Zero Proof
|Ritual Zero Proof G&T
|Silver
|Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails
|Manhattan
|Bronze
|Nozeco
|Nozeco Cosmopolitan
|Bronze
|CleanCo
|CleanCo Clean Margarita 0.0% ABV
|Bronze
|CleanCo
|CleanCo Clean Mojito 0.0% ABV
|Bronze
|CleanCo
|CleanCo Clean Italian Spritz 0.0% ABV
|Bronze
|Barsmith
|Barsmith Non-Alcoholic Ready to Drink Beverages (Margarita)
|Bronze
|Barsmith
|Barsmith Non-Alcoholic Ready to Drink Beverages (Paloma)
|Bronze
|Lyre’s Non Alcoholic
|Lyre’s Margarita
|Bronze
|Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails
|Lavender French 75
|Bronze
|Naked Life
|Naked Life (Cosmo)
|Bronze
|Naked Life
|Naked Life (Italian Spritz)
|Bronze
|Ritual Zero Proof
|Ritual Zero Proof Margarita
|Bronze
NA Mixers
|Brand
|Product
|Medal
|Top Note
|Top Note Classic Tonic
|Double Gold
|Precision Syrups
|Rich Cocktail Syrup (Cranberry Sante)
|Double Gold
|Precision Syrups
|Rich Cocktail Syrup (Raspberry Cresendo)
|Double Gold
|Fever-Tree
|Premium Tonic Water
|Gold
|Edna’s Non Alcoholic Cocktail Co.
|Edna’s Margarita Mix
|Gold
|Bittermilk Bottling Co.
|Bittermilk No. 6 Oaxacan Old Fashioned
|Gold
|Fever-Tree
|Pineapple Ginger Beer
|Silver
|Dappled Tonic Water
|Floral
|Silver
|Bittermilk Bottling Co.
|Bittermilk No. 3 Smoked Honey Whiskey Sour
|Silver
|Bittermilk Bottling Co.
|Bittermilk Bourbon Barrel Aged Manhattan
|Silver
|Precision Syrups
|Rich Cocktail Syrup (Smoldering Mango)
|Bronze