Meet the Best of Non-Alc: Zero Proof Choice Awards Announces 2026 Winners

David MorrowAug 26th, 2026, 9:00 am

The Daily Pour is excited to announce the winners of the inaugural Zero Proof Choice Awards, the New York-based competition honoring the year’s best alcohol-free beverages. Medals were awarded across eight categories spanning spirit alternatives, wine, beer, mixers, functional beverages and ready-to-drink cocktails, with products submitted from producers around the world.

About the Awards

The Zero Proof Choice Awards were founded by The Daily Pour, the beverage media platform covering spirits, non-alcoholic and hemp drinks, as a dedicated evaluation system for a category that on the rise. The premise: Non-alcoholic beverages deserve judges who deeply understand the category and what consumers want.

Head Judge and Master of Ceremonies Derek Brown, founder of Drink Company and the Columbia Room, a longtime advocate for mindful drinking, led a jury of bartenders, sommeliers, retailers and beverage-industry veterans who work in NA on a daily basis. That panel included Abe Zarate, Alex Highsmith, Caleb Ganzer, Estelle Bossy, John deBary, Karl Williams, Laura Silverman of Zero Proof Nation, Lauren “LP” O’Brien and Rich Buchanan and Andrew Eisbrouch.

Judging was conducted blind and by category, with products served in coded glasses and no bottles visible to the panel. Each entry was tasted by at least three judges and scored on a 1–10 scale before judges conferred to settle on a final medal:

Medal Score Range
Double Gold 9–10
Gold 7–8
Silver 5–6
Bronze 3–4
No Medal 0–2

Judging took place in August, with winners announced in September. Below are the full medal results by category.

NA Spirit

Brand Product Medal
BARE Zero Proof Fernet Amaro Double Gold
Beckett’s Tonics California Cinnamon Whiskey Double Gold
Mock One Non-Alcoholic Gin Double Gold
Almave Humo Humo Double Gold
Almave Ambar Ambar Double Gold
Pallini Limonzero Double Gold
Beckett’s Tonics California Non-Alcoholic Coconut Rum Double Gold
Lyre’s Non Alcoholic White Rum Alternative Gold
Mock One Non-Alcoholic Rum Gold
Fluere Bitter Silver
Fluere Spiced Cane Silver
Fluere Botanical Blend Silver
Polite Society Dry Spirits Dry Rhum Silver
Lapo’s Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo Silver
Lyre’s Non Alcoholic Agave Blanco Silver
Mock One Non-Alcoholic Tequila Silver
Almave Blanco Blanco Silver
Little Saints St. Ember Silver
Ritual Zero Proof Rum Alternative Silver
Ritual Zero Proof Aperitif Alternative Silver
Ritual Zero Proof Gin Alternative Silver
Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey Alternative Silver
Ghia Original Aperitif Bronze
Lyre’s Non Alcoholic Gin Alternative Bronze
Mock One Non-Alcoholic Whiskey Bronze
Little Saints St. Oak Bronze
Nomaro Aperitivo Bronze
Noless Golden Agave Bronze
Ritual Zero Proof Ritual Zero Proof Agave Spirit Alternative Bronze

NA Botanicals

Brand Product Medal
Joy’s Island Spice Sorrel Hibiscus Elixir Gold
Barettino Barettino Rubino Gold
Tilden Lacewing Gold
Barettino Barettino Ambraviva Silver
Barettino Barettino Zaffiro Silver
Tilden Tandem Silver

NA Functional Non-Hemp

Brand Product Medal
Sentia GABA Gold Double Gold
Three Spirit Drinks Three Spirit Social Double Gold
Sentia Sentia GABA Red Gold
Sentia Sentia GABA Black Gold
Three Spirit Drinks Three Spirit Livener Gold
Three Spirit Drinks Three Spirit Nightcap Gold
Aire Mexican Sparkling Tonic Aire Mexican Sparkling Tonic (Hibiscus con Limón) Gold
Hive Bev Ltd Co BeePop (Tropical) Gold
Hive Bev Ltd Co BeePop (Strawberry) Gold
Myce Myce Spicy Silver
Kavahol Kavahol Silver
leilo leilo (Raspberry Hibiscus) Silver
Hive Bev Ltd Co BeePop (Citrus) Silver
Hazard’s Hop Water Hazard’s Hop Water (Lime & Mint) Silver
OOMRA OOMRA Silver
Mingle Beverage Company Mingle Mood Serene Citrus Spritz Silver
Mingle Beverage Company Mingle Mood Juicy Watermelon Spritz Silver
New Day Bottling Inc DBA Good Omen Bottling Bee Wild Mocktail (Honey Pineapple Paloma) Silver
Hive Bev Ltd Co BeePop (Peach) Silver
Melo Sparkling Kava – Banana Cream Bronze
Mitra9 Orange Dreamsicle Kava Seltzer Bronze
Kavayn Kavayn Noble Kava Extract Spirit — Pineapple-Coconut Bronze
Hazard’s Hop Water Hazard’s Hop Water (Passionfruit) Bronze
Mingle Beverage Company Mingle Mood Berry Lemon Bliss Bronze
Mingle Beverage Company Mingle Mood Subtly Spicy Margarita Bronze
Aire Mexican Sparkling Tonic Aire Mexican Sparkling Tonic (Mango con Chile de Árbol) Bronze
New Day Bottling Inc DBA Good Omen Bottling Bee Wild Mocktail (Honey Ruby Cosmo) Bronze
The Creative Department Social Formula Bronze

NA Functional Hemp Infused

Brand Product Medal
GoddessJUNO GoddessJUNO Premium Hemp Infused Social Elixir (Strawberry, Kiwi, Shiso) Double Gold
Señorita THC Margaritas Señorita THC Margarita (Grapefruit Paloma) Gold
RYTHM RYTHM Kush THC Beverage Gold
Tattersall Functional Uplift Gold
Whirlwined Sauvignon Blanc Gold
GoddessJUNO GoddessJUNO Premium Hemp Infused Social Elixir (Pineapple, Mango, Ginger) Silver
Señorita THC Margaritas Señorita THC Margarita (Ranch Water) Silver
Señorita THC Margaritas Señorita THC Margarita (Mango Margarita) Silver
Jota Living Social Potion Silver
Silent Flower Silent Flower Silver
Nowadays Low Dose 5mg Spirit Bottle Silver
oHHo Cantaloupe & Wildflower Honey 5mg THC, 5mg CBD, 5mg CBG Infused Seltzer Silver
Mellow Mood Hemp Co. Mellow Mood Whole Flower Sativa THC Elixir Silver
Mellow Mood Hemp Co. Mellow Mood Whole Flower Hybrid CBD Elixir Silver
GoddessJUNO GoddessJUNO Premium Hemp Infused Social Elixir (Yuzu, Limeade, Elderflower) Bronze
Señorita THC Margaritas Señorita THC Margarita (Lime Jalapeño) Bronze
RYTHM Sativa THC Beverage Bronze
Tattersall Functional Unwind Bronze
Nowadays Extra Light (Tropical) Bronze
Nowadays Extra Light (Citrus) Bronze

NA Beer

Brand Product Medal
Bulltown Brewing Bulltown Blonde Lager Gold
BERO Daybreak Shandy (Lemon Lime) Gold
BERO Golden Hour Shandy Gold
BERO Sunset Shandy (Elderflower) Gold
Easy Does It Brew Original Brew (Classic American Lager Style) Silver
Elysian Brewing Easy Dust Silver
Rationale Brewing Japanese Rice Lager Silver
BERO Kingston Golden Pils Silver
Easy Does It Brew Original Gold (Classic Mexican Lager Style) Silver
BERO Midnight Shandy Silver

NA Wine

Brand Product Medal
Saicho Hojicha Sparkling Tea Double Gold
Saicho Jasmine Sparkling Tea Double Gold
Saicho Osmanthus Sparkling Tea Double Gold
Varnum Vintners Rose Zero Gold Double Gold
Giesen 0% Chardonnay Double Gold
Enroot Unwind Enroot Unwind Non-Alcoholic Sparkling White Wine Double Gold
Underwood Non-Alcoholic Rosé Bubbles Double Gold
Solubrae Sundown Double Gold
Nozeco Nozeco Peach Bellini Gold
Saicho Darjeeling Sparkling Tea Gold
Maison Saint Aix BEAU VIVA Gold
Serena Mode 0.0 Rosé by Miguel Torres Chile Serena Mode 0.0 Rosé by Miguel Gold
Varnum Vintners Syrah Zero Gold Silver
Susurrus Sparkling Teas Susurrus Sparkling Tea Silver
Susurrus Sparkling Teas Susurrus Sparkling Tea Silver
Just Enough Wines Alcohol-Removed Brut Bubbles Silver
JP. Chenet JP. Chenet Sparkling Pinot Noir 0% Silver
Dry Wit Dry Wit Pippi Silver
Giesen 0% Giesen 0% Silver
Giesen 0% Giesen 0% Sauvignon Blanc Spritz Silver
Giesen 0% Rosé Spritz Silver
Miguel Torres Chile Serena Mode 0.0 Cabernet Sauvignon Miguel Torres Chile Silver
Kylie Minogue 0% Sparkling Rosé Silver
Missing Thorn Non-Alcoholic Wine Non-Alcoholic White — Riesling Silver
Saint Viviana Cabernet Sauvignon Silver
Solubrae Daylight Silver
Nouvie Sparkling White Wine (Viognier) Silver
JOYUS Non-Alcoholic Cabernet Sauvignon Silver
JOYUS Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine Silver
Missing Thorn Non-Alcoholic Wine Missing Thorn Non-Alcoholic Red — Bordeaux Blend Silver
Nouvie Inc. Sparkling White Verdejo Silver
JOYUS Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé Bronze
Tomorrow Cellars Tomorrow Cellars Rhône Blanc Bronze
Vignobles André Lurton OH OUI! White Sparkling Bronze
Vignobles André Lurton OH OUI! Red Bronze
ARIEL Vineyards Chardonnay Bronze
ARIEL Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Bronze
Giesen 0% Giesen 0% Sauvignon Blanc Bronze
Giesen 0% Giesen 0% Pinot Grigio Bronze
Dry Wit Dry Wit Salinger Bronze
Dry Wit Dry Wit Bruce Bronze
Tomorrow Cellars Tomorrow Cellars Red Blend Bronze
Tomorrow Cellars Tomorrow Cellars Blanc de Rhône Bronze
Varnum Vintners Brut Zero Gold Bronze
Kylie Minogue Kylie Minogue 0% Sparkling Blanc Bronze
Serena Mode 0.0 Sauvignon Blanc from Miguel Torres Chile Serena Mode 0.0 Sauvignon Blanc from Miguel Torres Chile Bronze
Missing Thorn Non-Alcoholic Wine Missing Thorn Non-Alcoholic Rosé — Zinfandel Bronze
Varnum Vintners White Gold Bronze
Nouvie Inc. Sparkling Spanish Bronze
Mavrique Wines Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir Bronze
Mavrique Wines Russian River Valley Chardonnay Bronze
JOYUS Joyus Non-Alcoholic Rosé Bronze

NA Ready to Drink

Brand Product Medal
Five Corners Beverage Co. Sangrita Double Gold
Five Corners Beverage Co. Pickleback Double Gold
Five Corners Beverage Co. Salted Lemonade Gold
Barsmith Non-Alcoholic Ready to Drink Beverages (Spritz) Gold
Lapo’s Non-Alcoholic Negroni Gold
Saint Viviana Sparkling Chardonnay Gold
Ghia Ghia Blood Orange Le Spritz Gold
Naked Life Naked Life (Classic G&T) Gold
MEDASE Hey Big Dipper Silver
hiyo inc. hiyo social tonic Silver
MEDASE Heavana Can’t Wait Silver
Free AF Free AF Espresso Martini Silver
Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails Grapefruit Fizz Silver
Little Saints Hugo Spritz Silver
Naked Life Naked Life (Mojito) Silver
Naked Life Naked Life (Negroni Spritz) Silver
Naked Life Naked Life (Margarita) Silver
Ritual Zero Proof Ritual Zero Proof Spritz Silver
Ritual Zero Proof Ritual Zero Proof G&T Silver
Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails Manhattan Bronze
Nozeco Nozeco Cosmopolitan Bronze
CleanCo CleanCo Clean Margarita 0.0% ABV Bronze
CleanCo CleanCo Clean Mojito 0.0% ABV Bronze
CleanCo CleanCo Clean Italian Spritz 0.0% ABV Bronze
Barsmith Barsmith Non-Alcoholic Ready to Drink Beverages (Margarita) Bronze
Barsmith Barsmith Non-Alcoholic Ready to Drink Beverages (Paloma) Bronze
Lyre’s Non Alcoholic Lyre’s Margarita Bronze
Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails Lavender French 75 Bronze
Naked Life Naked Life (Cosmo) Bronze
Naked Life Naked Life (Italian Spritz) Bronze
Ritual Zero Proof Ritual Zero Proof Margarita Bronze

NA Mixers

Brand Product Medal
Top Note Top Note Classic Tonic Double Gold
Precision Syrups Rich Cocktail Syrup (Cranberry Sante) Double Gold
Precision Syrups Rich Cocktail Syrup (Raspberry Cresendo) Double Gold
Fever-Tree Premium Tonic Water Gold
Edna’s Non Alcoholic Cocktail Co. Edna’s Margarita Mix Gold
Bittermilk Bottling Co. Bittermilk No. 6 Oaxacan Old Fashioned Gold
Fever-Tree Pineapple Ginger Beer Silver
Dappled Tonic Water Floral Silver
Bittermilk Bottling Co. Bittermilk No. 3 Smoked Honey Whiskey Sour Silver
Bittermilk Bottling Co. Bittermilk Bourbon Barrel Aged Manhattan Silver
Precision Syrups Rich Cocktail Syrup (Smoldering Mango) Bronze
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About The Daily Pour

Founded by Dan Abrams, The Daily Pour is the ultimate drinking guide for the modern consumer, covering spirits, non-alcoholic and hemp beverages. With its unique combination of cross-category coverage and signature rating system that aggregates reviews from trusted critics across the internet, The Daily Pour sets the standard as the leading authority in helping consumers discover, compare and enjoy the best of today's evolving drinks landscape.

David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is a whiskey critic and the Editor In Chief of The Daily Pour and has been with the company since 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting beverages, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports, traveling and checking out breweries.

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