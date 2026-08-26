Meet the Best of Non-Alc: Zero Proof Choice Awards Announces 2026 Winners

The Daily Pour is excited to announce the winners of the inaugural Zero Proof Choice Awards, the New York-based competition honoring the year’s best alcohol-free beverages. Medals were awarded across eight categories spanning spirit alternatives, wine, beer, mixers, functional beverages and ready-to-drink cocktails, with products submitted from producers around the world.

About the Awards

The Zero Proof Choice Awards were founded by The Daily Pour, the beverage media platform covering spirits, non-alcoholic and hemp drinks, as a dedicated evaluation system for a category that on the rise. The premise: Non-alcoholic beverages deserve judges who deeply understand the category and what consumers want.

Head Judge and Master of Ceremonies Derek Brown, founder of Drink Company and the Columbia Room, a longtime advocate for mindful drinking, led a jury of bartenders, sommeliers, retailers and beverage-industry veterans who work in NA on a daily basis. That panel included Abe Zarate, Alex Highsmith, Caleb Ganzer, Estelle Bossy, John deBary, Karl Williams, Laura Silverman of Zero Proof Nation, Lauren “LP” O’Brien and Rich Buchanan and Andrew Eisbrouch.

Judging was conducted blind and by category, with products served in coded glasses and no bottles visible to the panel. Each entry was tasted by at least three judges and scored on a 1–10 scale before judges conferred to settle on a final medal:

Medal Score Range Double Gold 9–10 Gold 7–8 Silver 5–6 Bronze 3–4 No Medal 0–2

Judging took place in August, with winners announced in September. Below are the full medal results by category.

NA Spirit

NA Botanicals

Brand Product Medal Joy’s Island Spice Sorrel Hibiscus Elixir Gold Barettino Barettino Rubino Gold Tilden Lacewing Gold Barettino Barettino Ambraviva Silver Barettino Barettino Zaffiro Silver Tilden Tandem Silver

NA Functional Non-Hemp

Brand Product Medal Sentia GABA Gold Double Gold Three Spirit Drinks Three Spirit Social Double Gold Sentia Sentia GABA Red Gold Sentia Sentia GABA Black Gold Three Spirit Drinks Three Spirit Livener Gold Three Spirit Drinks Three Spirit Nightcap Gold Aire Mexican Sparkling Tonic Aire Mexican Sparkling Tonic (Hibiscus con Limón) Gold Hive Bev Ltd Co BeePop (Tropical) Gold Hive Bev Ltd Co BeePop (Strawberry) Gold Myce Myce Spicy Silver Kavahol Kavahol Silver leilo leilo (Raspberry Hibiscus) Silver Hive Bev Ltd Co BeePop (Citrus) Silver Hazard’s Hop Water Hazard’s Hop Water (Lime & Mint) Silver OOMRA OOMRA Silver Mingle Beverage Company Mingle Mood Serene Citrus Spritz Silver Mingle Beverage Company Mingle Mood Juicy Watermelon Spritz Silver New Day Bottling Inc DBA Good Omen Bottling Bee Wild Mocktail (Honey Pineapple Paloma) Silver Hive Bev Ltd Co BeePop (Peach) Silver Melo Sparkling Kava – Banana Cream Bronze Mitra9 Orange Dreamsicle Kava Seltzer Bronze Kavayn Kavayn Noble Kava Extract Spirit — Pineapple-Coconut Bronze Hazard’s Hop Water Hazard’s Hop Water (Passionfruit) Bronze Mingle Beverage Company Mingle Mood Berry Lemon Bliss Bronze Mingle Beverage Company Mingle Mood Subtly Spicy Margarita Bronze Aire Mexican Sparkling Tonic Aire Mexican Sparkling Tonic (Mango con Chile de Árbol) Bronze New Day Bottling Inc DBA Good Omen Bottling Bee Wild Mocktail (Honey Ruby Cosmo) Bronze The Creative Department Social Formula Bronze

NA Functional Hemp Infused

Brand Product Medal GoddessJUNO GoddessJUNO Premium Hemp Infused Social Elixir (Strawberry, Kiwi, Shiso) Double Gold Señorita THC Margaritas Señorita THC Margarita (Grapefruit Paloma) Gold RYTHM RYTHM Kush THC Beverage Gold Tattersall Functional Uplift Gold Whirlwined Sauvignon Blanc Gold GoddessJUNO GoddessJUNO Premium Hemp Infused Social Elixir (Pineapple, Mango, Ginger) Silver Señorita THC Margaritas Señorita THC Margarita (Ranch Water) Silver Señorita THC Margaritas Señorita THC Margarita (Mango Margarita) Silver Jota Living Social Potion Silver Silent Flower Silent Flower Silver Nowadays Low Dose 5mg Spirit Bottle Silver oHHo Cantaloupe & Wildflower Honey 5mg THC, 5mg CBD, 5mg CBG Infused Seltzer Silver Mellow Mood Hemp Co. Mellow Mood Whole Flower Sativa THC Elixir Silver Mellow Mood Hemp Co. Mellow Mood Whole Flower Hybrid CBD Elixir Silver GoddessJUNO GoddessJUNO Premium Hemp Infused Social Elixir (Yuzu, Limeade, Elderflower) Bronze Señorita THC Margaritas Señorita THC Margarita (Lime Jalapeño) Bronze RYTHM Sativa THC Beverage Bronze Tattersall Functional Unwind Bronze Nowadays Extra Light (Tropical) Bronze Nowadays Extra Light (Citrus) Bronze

NA Beer

Brand Product Medal Bulltown Brewing Bulltown Blonde Lager Gold BERO Daybreak Shandy (Lemon Lime) Gold BERO Golden Hour Shandy Gold BERO Sunset Shandy (Elderflower) Gold Easy Does It Brew Original Brew (Classic American Lager Style) Silver Elysian Brewing Easy Dust Silver Rationale Brewing Japanese Rice Lager Silver BERO Kingston Golden Pils Silver Easy Does It Brew Original Gold (Classic Mexican Lager Style) Silver BERO Midnight Shandy Silver

NA Wine

Brand Product Medal Saicho Hojicha Sparkling Tea Double Gold Saicho Jasmine Sparkling Tea Double Gold Saicho Osmanthus Sparkling Tea Double Gold Varnum Vintners Rose Zero Gold Double Gold Giesen 0% Chardonnay Double Gold Enroot Unwind Enroot Unwind Non-Alcoholic Sparkling White Wine Double Gold Underwood Non-Alcoholic Rosé Bubbles Double Gold Solubrae Sundown Double Gold Nozeco Nozeco Peach Bellini Gold Saicho Darjeeling Sparkling Tea Gold Maison Saint Aix BEAU VIVA Gold Serena Mode 0.0 Rosé by Miguel Torres Chile Serena Mode 0.0 Rosé by Miguel Gold Varnum Vintners Syrah Zero Gold Silver Susurrus Sparkling Teas Susurrus Sparkling Tea Silver Susurrus Sparkling Teas Susurrus Sparkling Tea Silver Just Enough Wines Alcohol-Removed Brut Bubbles Silver JP. Chenet JP. Chenet Sparkling Pinot Noir 0% Silver Dry Wit Dry Wit Pippi Silver Giesen 0% Giesen 0% Silver Giesen 0% Giesen 0% Sauvignon Blanc Spritz Silver Giesen 0% Rosé Spritz Silver Miguel Torres Chile Serena Mode 0.0 Cabernet Sauvignon Miguel Torres Chile Silver Kylie Minogue 0% Sparkling Rosé Silver Missing Thorn Non-Alcoholic Wine Non-Alcoholic White — Riesling Silver Saint Viviana Cabernet Sauvignon Silver Solubrae Daylight Silver Nouvie Sparkling White Wine (Viognier) Silver JOYUS Non-Alcoholic Cabernet Sauvignon Silver JOYUS Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wine Silver Missing Thorn Non-Alcoholic Wine Missing Thorn Non-Alcoholic Red — Bordeaux Blend Silver Nouvie Inc. Sparkling White Verdejo Silver JOYUS Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé Bronze Tomorrow Cellars Tomorrow Cellars Rhône Blanc Bronze Vignobles André Lurton OH OUI! White Sparkling Bronze Vignobles André Lurton OH OUI! Red Bronze ARIEL Vineyards Chardonnay Bronze ARIEL Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Bronze Giesen 0% Giesen 0% Sauvignon Blanc Bronze Giesen 0% Giesen 0% Pinot Grigio Bronze Dry Wit Dry Wit Salinger Bronze Dry Wit Dry Wit Bruce Bronze Tomorrow Cellars Tomorrow Cellars Red Blend Bronze Tomorrow Cellars Tomorrow Cellars Blanc de Rhône Bronze Varnum Vintners Brut Zero Gold Bronze Kylie Minogue Kylie Minogue 0% Sparkling Blanc Bronze Serena Mode 0.0 Sauvignon Blanc from Miguel Torres Chile Serena Mode 0.0 Sauvignon Blanc from Miguel Torres Chile Bronze Missing Thorn Non-Alcoholic Wine Missing Thorn Non-Alcoholic Rosé — Zinfandel Bronze Varnum Vintners White Gold Bronze Nouvie Inc. Sparkling Spanish Bronze Mavrique Wines Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir Bronze Mavrique Wines Russian River Valley Chardonnay Bronze JOYUS Joyus Non-Alcoholic Rosé Bronze

NA Ready to Drink

Brand Product Medal Five Corners Beverage Co. Sangrita Double Gold Five Corners Beverage Co. Pickleback Double Gold Five Corners Beverage Co. Salted Lemonade Gold Barsmith Non-Alcoholic Ready to Drink Beverages (Spritz) Gold Lapo’s Non-Alcoholic Negroni Gold Saint Viviana Sparkling Chardonnay Gold Ghia Ghia Blood Orange Le Spritz Gold Naked Life Naked Life (Classic G&T) Gold MEDASE Hey Big Dipper Silver hiyo inc. hiyo social tonic Silver MEDASE Heavana Can’t Wait Silver Free AF Free AF Espresso Martini Silver Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails Grapefruit Fizz Silver Little Saints Hugo Spritz Silver Naked Life Naked Life (Mojito) Silver Naked Life Naked Life (Negroni Spritz) Silver Naked Life Naked Life (Margarita) Silver Ritual Zero Proof Ritual Zero Proof Spritz Silver Ritual Zero Proof Ritual Zero Proof G&T Silver Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails Manhattan Bronze Nozeco Nozeco Cosmopolitan Bronze CleanCo CleanCo Clean Margarita 0.0% ABV Bronze CleanCo CleanCo Clean Mojito 0.0% ABV Bronze CleanCo CleanCo Clean Italian Spritz 0.0% ABV Bronze Barsmith Barsmith Non-Alcoholic Ready to Drink Beverages (Margarita) Bronze Barsmith Barsmith Non-Alcoholic Ready to Drink Beverages (Paloma) Bronze Lyre’s Non Alcoholic Lyre’s Margarita Bronze Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails Lavender French 75 Bronze Naked Life Naked Life (Cosmo) Bronze Naked Life Naked Life (Italian Spritz) Bronze Ritual Zero Proof Ritual Zero Proof Margarita Bronze

NA Mixers

Brand Product Medal Top Note Top Note Classic Tonic Double Gold Precision Syrups Rich Cocktail Syrup (Cranberry Sante) Double Gold Precision Syrups Rich Cocktail Syrup (Raspberry Cresendo) Double Gold Fever-Tree Premium Tonic Water Gold Edna’s Non Alcoholic Cocktail Co. Edna’s Margarita Mix Gold Bittermilk Bottling Co. Bittermilk No. 6 Oaxacan Old Fashioned Gold Fever-Tree Pineapple Ginger Beer Silver Dappled Tonic Water Floral Silver Bittermilk Bottling Co. Bittermilk No. 3 Smoked Honey Whiskey Sour Silver Bittermilk Bottling Co. Bittermilk Bourbon Barrel Aged Manhattan Silver Precision Syrups Rich Cocktail Syrup (Smoldering Mango) Bronze