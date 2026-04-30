President Donald Trump said Thursday he will eliminate tariffs on Scotch whisky, framing the decision as a gesture to strengthen U.S.-U.K. ties following a White House visit from King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The move, reported on by Politico, removes a 10% tariff that has weighed on scotch exports to the U.S., the category’s largest global market. Trump said the decision also reflects closer cooperation between Scottish distillers and Kentucky’s bourbon industry, particularly around the exchange of oak barrels used in whisky maturation.

“In honor of the King and Queen… I will be removing the tariffs and restrictions on whiskey having to do with Scotland’s ability to work with the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The rollback comes after sustained lobbying from the Scotch Whisky Association and support from U.S. producers. Scotch exports to the U.S. fell 15% in 2025, while American whiskey exports dropped 19% globally, according to industry data.

Mark Kent, CEO of the Scotch Whisky Association, called the decision a “significant boost” for distillers navigating a challenging trade environment.

The tariff removal is part of a broader economic framework between the U.S. and U.K., which also includes expanded market access for sectors such as agriculture and pharmaceuticals, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The decision underscores the long-standing relationship between scotch and bourbon production. Under U.S. law, bourbon must be aged in new charred oak barrels. Once used, many of those barrels are exported to Scotland, where they are reused to age Scotch whisky—an arrangement that supports both industries.

Trump highlighted that trade in barrels as a key factor in the decision, noting the “great inter-country trade” tied to whiskey production.

Political and Industry Response

The move drew support from Kentucky lawmakers, including Rep. Andy Barr, who said the decision benefits the state’s signature bourbon sector.

The announcement follows months of pressure from producers on both sides of the Atlantic, as tariffs and broader trade tensions — exacerbated by geopolitical conflicts — have disrupted global spirits markets.

For scotch producers, the tariff removal restores more favorable access to their most important export destination. For U.S. distillers, it signals potential stabilization in a trade relationship that underpins both bourbon production and the global whisky supply chain.

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association thanked the president in a statement.