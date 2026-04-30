‘Welcome News’: Kentucky Distillers Applaud Donald Trump’s Decision to Roll Back Tariffs on Scotch Whisky
The Kentucky Distillers’ Association released a statement applauding President Donald Trump’s Thursday decision to remove tariffs on Scotch whisky, calling the move a restoration of reciprocal, tariff-free trade between Kentucky and Scotland’s whisky industries.
The statement follows Thursday’s announcement that the U.S. will eliminate tariffs on Scotch, a policy shift expected to ease pressure on transatlantic whisky trade and reinforce long-standing supply chain ties.
The KDA emphasized the importance of barrel exports, noting that Scottish distillers have long been the largest international buyers of used Kentucky bourbon barrels — a key secondary market created by U.S. regulations requiring bourbon to be aged in new charred oak barrels. Scotland doesn’t have such a regulation, and a majority of scotch whiskies are aged in ex-bourbon barrels.
Economic Stakes for Kentucky
According to the KDA, Kentucky’s bourbon industry contributes more than $10.6 billion annually to the state economy and supports nearly 24,000 jobs.
The group framed the tariff removal as a positive development at a time when bourbon producers continue to navigate broader industry challenges, including shifting global demand and trade disruptions.
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