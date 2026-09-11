Workers at Diageo’s Cameronbridge distillery in Scotland have voted to strike in a dispute over proposed job cuts, pay and working conditions, according to the Unite union.

About 100 Unite members at the distillery backed industrial action. The union said strike dates will be announced in the coming days and warned the action could significantly disrupt operations at the site.

More than 70 positions are currently under review at Cameronbridge, which employs about 200 people and is described by Unite as Europe’s largest grain distillery.

The dispute is part of a wider restructuring by Diageo that includes planned job cuts across its Scottish operations. Unite said Diageo has failed to properly consult workers at Cameronbridge and has provided little detail about the proposed redundancies.

The union also raised concerns about worker safety and wellbeing, arguing that the proposed cuts would reduce staffing without a corresponding reduction in production.

Unite members involved in the dispute include production operators and cask handlers.

“Diageo is drinking in the last chance saloon. Strikes will be announced in the coming days unless Diageo swiftly changes course,” Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said. “Diageo is raking in hundreds of millions of profit and there is no justification for slashing hundreds of jobs across its operations.”

Diageo has about 3,000 employees working at distilleries and bottling plants across Scotland. According to figures cited by Unite from Diageo Scotland’s latest registered accounts, the business recorded £595 million in after-tax profit in 2025, compared with £736 million in 2024.

Unite Industrial Officer Dougie Orchardson said the proposed cuts could affect the supply of Diageo brands if workers walk out.

“Diageo need to listen to its workers or the distillery will be brought to a standstill,” Orchardson said. “Industrial action will inevitably result in supply shortages of many people’s favourite drinks.”

Cameronbridge produces grain spirit used in Diageo’s portfolio and is part of the company’s wider Scottish production network. Diageo’s brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, as well as Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

The union did not provide dates for the planned strikes, saying they will be announced in the coming days.