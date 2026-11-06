Blake Lively’s canned alcoholic drinks brand is reportedly being pulled from shelves less than three years after it hit the market. The news arrives amid a slew of closures and layoffs taking a toll on an increasingly cash-strapped alcohol industry, which has struggled against inflation, declining consumption and the rise of GLP-1 drugs.

According to a source cited by People Magazine, non-alcoholic mixer brand Betty Buzz and its alcoholic sister brand, Betty Booze, are winding down operations and will cease production sometime in the near future.

Trademark applications viewed by TMZ paint a similar picture. Though the trademarks for Betty Buzz and Betty Booze both remain active, the companies have reportedly abandoned pending applications for beer-based drinks, nonalcoholic carbonated beverages and other products.

The news has not been independently confirmed by either brand. It has been noted, however, that Betty Buzz hasn’t been active on Instagram since April 5, while Betty Booze has remained silent since September 28.

The “Gossip Girl” alum ventured into the beverage industry in 2021 with the launch of Betty Buzz, a zero-proof, low-calorie sparkling mixer brand that featured an upside-down airplane logo on each bottle.

In 2023, Lively expanded the business with Betty Booze, a range of 4.5% ABV sparkling cocktails made with real fruit juices, tequila, vodka and bourbon.

The launch fit neatly into contemporary alcohol trends. Ready-to-drink cocktails — otherwise known as RTDs — are one of the fastest-growing segments in the drinks market. The category has attracted a slew of investments not only from spirits conglomerates, but also from fellow celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Snoop Dogg, Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Lopez.

“Drinking isn’t my thing. But for f— sake, flavor is,” Lively wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Homemade recipes. Real fruit. Real ingredients. Quality booze. No crap. Also a real-time saver. Which is why I really did it.”

Lively leveraged her star power into a flurry of promotional content. Within months of its launch, Betty Booze had enlisted “Great British Bake Off” host Paul Hollywood as a brand ambassador and unveiled a collection of seasonal cocktail recipes inspired by Taylor Swift. In a different advertising stint, the brand joined forces with Wrexham AFC, the football club owned by Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds.

We didn’t have a chance to try many of the brand’s 10 or so cocktails, though we did enjoy the few that landed on our desk. Betty Booze’s Kentucky Mule riff was a clear standout, remixing the typical bourbon plus ginger formula with a cozy, fall-friendly mix of apple and sour cherry flavor.