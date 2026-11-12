The Daily Pour is excited to announce that Derek Brown, the award-winning bartender, author, category pioneer and leading advocate for mindful drinking, will curate the programming for the 2027 Drinks with Benefits Summit, the company’s flagship alcohol-free trade event in New York City. Brown will also lead sponsor strategy and outreach across all of The Daily Pour’s non-alcoholic events. He will continue as Head Judge of the Zero Proof Choice Awards, a role he already holds.

Brown’s expanded role with The Daily Pour arrives as Drinks with Benefits prepares for its biggest year yet. The event launched in 2025 and has quickly become the most significant gathering for alcohol-free beverages. This year’s edition drew about 700 attendees and 75 brands to the Altman Building in New York City, and a second-day Summit geared toward the trade proved wildly successful.

Drinks with Benefits intends to significantly expand the New York B2B Summit, adding an exhibition hall, more panel discussions, and dedicated networking and meeting time for trade buyers, distributors and press. The consumer side of the event is growing too, with plans to bring Drinks with Benefits consumer events to additional markets around the country. Details on 2027 dates and markets will be announced soon.

Brown said the timing reflects where the category now sits. “Adult non-alcoholic (ANA) beverage continues to grow and has moved from the periphery to the center of what we drink, and we need a place to celebrate that, connect to others in the industry and learn from each other,” he said. “The Daily Pour has built that place with Drinks with Benefits. I’m excited to help build a trade program that gives brands, buyers and bartenders real reasons to connect.”

Andrew Eisbrouch, Co-Founder and President of The Daily Pour, pointed to Brown’s standing in the space as the reason for the hire. “Derek has been a leading advocate for non-alcoholic drinks from the very beginning, and there are few people more respected in the space,” Eisbrouch said. “Bringing him in to curate the Summit and lead sponsor strategy across all of our events is huge for us as we expand into new markets and grow the trade side of the business.”

About Derek Brown

Derek Brown is a beverage consultant, entrepreneur, author and one of the most influential voices in American drinking culture. Through Drink Company, he has built acclaimed bars, including Columbia Room, named “Best American Cocktail Bar” at the 2017 Spirited Awards. Today he helps restaurants and hotels build profitable beverage programs that put choice first across alcoholic, non-alcoholic and functional drinks. He is the author of Mindful Mixology and Spirits, Sugar, Water, Bitters. He received the Industry Impact Award at the 2024 Bar & Restaurant Expo and was inducted into the Sans Bar Academy NA Hall of Fame in 2026.