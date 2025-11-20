On a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan and comedian Theo Von spoke out against the looming federal hemp ban, which is poised to take effect in less than 365 days following a signature from President Donald Trump. If enacted, the legislation will outlaw the vast majority of hemp-derived THC products, a roughly $30 billion industry that flourished in the aftermath of the 2018 Farm Bill.

Early in the episode, Rogan warned that a de facto ban on CBD may harm those who use the products for therapeutic purposes, citing his mother-in-law and fellow comedian Dave Foley as examples.

“They slipped this thing in where you can no longer buy CBD, it has to be like the lowest trace amount of THC in it,” Rogan said. “Like my wife’s mom, you know, she’s an older lady, and she takes CBD for pain for joints and stuff like that.”

Rogan had a few bones to pick. First, he pointed the blame at Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, who many believe was the key architect behind the hemp reversal. Ironically, it was McConnell who championed the so-called “hemp loophole” back in 2018, originally intending the legislation as a means to help industrial hemp farmers and manufacturers in his home state of Kentucky. McConnell has since emerged as a vocal opponent of the consumable hemp-derived THC industry, frequently sparring over the issue with fellow Republican Rand Paul in the Senate.

According to Rogan, however, McConnell is only one piece of the puzzle. The podcaster shifted his focus to alcohol lobbyists, who he claims are not only behind the hemp ban but also anti-marijuana legal efforts at large.

“It’s the same people that are trying to keep marijuana illegal in Texas,” Rogan said. “It’s the alcohol lobby. This is the fact. The fact is that when people start smoking weed, they drink less […] It could be because they just decided to get high and not get drunk, or it could be that they smoke pot, and they get a little paranoid and they go, ‘Oh my god, why am I poisoning myself five days a week?'”

Aside from the point about weed paranoia, the gist of Rogan’s point is correct. Alcohol lobbyists played a prominent role in the hemp reversal passed last week. However, the goal of these organizations isn’t as simple as demanding an outright ban.

Earlier this month, a letter from the Distilled Spirits Alliance, Beer Institute, Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S., Wine America and Wine Institute implored Congress leaders to implement a regulatory framework for hemp products. In their letter, the lobbyists clarified that they did not support a “prohibition” but rather a new path forward for safe and sensible distribution.

“Our respective organizations produce virtually all the beer, distilled spirits, and wine available in every state and congressional district across the country, representing some of the world’s most valuable consumer brands,” the letter read.

“Manufacturers of beverage alcohol, one of the most highly regulated consumer products, urge Congress to act immediately to remove hemp-derived THC products from the marketplace until a robust federal regulatory framework is established. We stand ready to work with Congress and the Administration to enact regulations that protect consumers and ensure a safe, orderly marketplace for these intoxicating products.”

Companies in the wine, beer and spirits space are currently investing billions into the future of hemp and THC drinks. At a time when alcohol consumption is plummeting among younger generations, THC provides a unique opportunity for industry giants hoping to diversify their portfolios while remaining in the same retail channels.

In all likelihood, alcohol lobbyists truly are hoping for regulation, not prohibition. By ridding the market of so-called “bad actors” — a loosely defined umbrella of unlicensed manufacturers, look-alike brands and dangerously high-dosage products — alcohol companies can shore up some of the ickier questions surrounding the category, all while introducing their own well-financed ventures into the fray.

The industry has little less than a year to lobby Congress for a comprehensive regulatory framework. With tens of billions of dollars and thousands of jobs at stake, we’d be willing to bet that a solution will be reached sooner rather than later.