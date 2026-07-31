VA Launches Clinical Trial to Study GLP-1 Drugs as Treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder in Veterans

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has launched a new clinical trial to determine whether GLP-1 medications, the fast-growing class of drugs used to treat diabetes and obesity, can also help veterans reduce or stop drinking.

The study, announced Thursday by the VA, will evaluate whether GLP-1 receptor agonists can serve as an effective treatment for alcohol use disorder (AUD) among veterans with diabetes.

“Putting Veterans first means investing in the next generation of care,” VA Secretary Doug Collins said in a post on X. “That’s why VA is launching a clinical trial to evaluate whether GLP-1 treatment can help Veterans with alcohol use disorder.”

The study, known as the Cessation or Reduction of Alcohol Consumption in Veterans (CRAVE) trial, will enroll 600 veterans between the ages of 18 and 80 across 18 VA medical centers.

Researchers will monitor participants after they begin GLP-1 injections to determine whether the treatment affects their alcohol consumption, overall health and quality of life.

According to the VA, growing medical research has suggested GLP-1 medications may help reduce substance use and lower emergency room visits among people with addiction-related conditions, prompting further investigation into their potential role in treating alcohol use disorder.

“This clinical trial reflects medical research that VA is uniquely situated to launch, and is aimed directly at benefitting Veterans,” Collins said. “By exploring emerging treatment options like the use of a GLP-1 for AUD, we aim to expand the tools available to help Veterans take control of their health and recovery.”

Recruitment for the study began July 28. Veterans interested in participating can contact their local VA medical center or search for the trial on ClinicalTrials.gov.