Russian Missile Strike Destroys Ukrainian Winery

David MorrowJul 31st, 2026, 2:46 pm
Ukrainian winery

Rescuers search through the rubble of a residential building following an air attack Thursday in Lviv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)

A Russian missile strike has destroyed the facilities of Ukrainian craft winery Axis Wine in the western city of Lviv, wiping out the small producer’s operations and prompting a fundraising campaign to rebuild, The New Voice of Ukraine reported.

According to the winery, the attack, which occurred Thursday night, completely destroyed its production facility. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, including losses to equipment, inventory and infrastructure.

“In addition to apartments in high-rise buildings, the Russians destroyed another terrifyingly dangerous military target in Lviv: the Axis Wines winery, which produces Lviv wine from Odesa grapes,” Ukrainian food and wine researcher Vsevolod Polishchuk wrote in a sardonic tone on Facebook. “It must be some sort of top-secret ‘combat Cabernet’ technology…”

Axis Wine has launched a fundraiser to help restore the winery.

The company was founded by Dmytro Kopiy and Serhiy Urbanovskyi. After releasing its first vintage in 2017, the winery received its official small-producer license at the end of 2021.

According to UA.News, Axis Wine produced approximately 4,000 bottles annually, or up to 5,000 liters of wine, using a mix of classic European grape varieties and Ukrainian grapes sourced from the Bessarabia region.

According to company information, Axis Wine generated 551,500 Ukrainian hryvnias (US$12,360) in revenue during 2025, while its assets were valued at approximately 1.84 million hryvnias (US$41,240).

The destruction came as Russia launched another missile attack on Lviv that damaged residential buildings and gas infrastructure across the city.

Local authorities said gas networks were hit during the strike, temporarily disrupting service for about 120 customers. Officials also reported casualties from the attack.

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David Morrow is a whiskey critic and the Editor In Chief of The Daily Pour and has been with the company since 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting beverages, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports, traveling and checking out breweries.

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