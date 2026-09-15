Noel Gallagher Says He May Join Liam in Quitting Booze for Oasis’ 2027 Tour

Noel Gallagher says he may give up alcohol for Oasis’ 2027 tour after watching his brother Liam Gallagher prepare to stay sober for the band’s next run of shows.

Speaking exclusively to talkSPORT, Noel said Liam will be “off the booze” when Oasis returns to the stage in 2027, while he is considering doing the same.

“Liam will be off the booze and I wasn’t for the last tour, but I might be for this,” Gallagher said.

The decision comes as Oasis prepares for a much longer stretch on the road. The band has announced 38 shows across Europe and the United States between May and September 2027, including 11 performances at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium and four shows at Knebworth House.

Gallagher acknowledged that the band cannot approach touring the way it did during Oasis’ rise to fame in the 1990s.

“You’ve just got to go to bed early,” he told talkSPORT. “We can’t do it like we did in the 90s; we can’t even do it like we did in the 2000s, but you’ve got to pick your battles.”

Oasis ended a 16-year hiatus with its 2025 reunion tour, which included five shows at Wembley Stadium. Gallagher said the decision to continue touring came after the second Wembley performance.

“Nobody really knew what was going to happen, how it was going to go,” he said. “We did Cardiff and Manchester and by the time we got to Wembley…. it was decided we were going to do it.”

Oasis’ 2027 tour will begin with five shows at Celtic Park in Glasgow before moving through Europe and eventually to the United States. The band will play three shows at Gillette Stadium in Boston and three at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Gallagher said Boston and Las Vegas had originally been scheduled for the band’s 2025 tour.

Oasis’ latest album, “Dig Out Your Soul,” was released in 2008. Gallagher also told talkSPORT that the band has no plans to release new music.