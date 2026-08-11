Pabst Blue Ribbon is no stranger to a larger-than-life marketing stunt. Two decades after the lager witnessed a resurgence thanks to the hipster sleaze scene, the brand has pivoted into the world of super-sized beer packs crafted for viral social media shenanigans. In June, Pabst celebrated America’s 250th birthday with a “Freedom Pack” that held 250 ounces of the Milwaukee beer; months earlier, the brand unveiled a monstrously long 99-pack that paid homage to Godzilla.

It was only a matter of time before Pabst Light, released to market in early 2025, got its very own statement piece. Albeit with a slightly different twist on the concept.

On Tuesday, Pabst announced that it is giving away a tractor-trailer fixed up by DIY automotive crew BigTime. The vehicle in question is a 1969 Kenworth W925, a classic needle-nose diesel truck treasured among collectors for its tandem rear-drive axle layout and vintage Americana feel. If found in good condition, the truck is known to sell for as much as $60,000 at speciality retailers.

Pabst Light’s version of the Kenworth is decked out in shades of white and light blue, and is up for grabs from now until September 30 to anyone who fills out their information online. Pabst Brand Director Hannah Barnett acknowledges that the giveaway is pretty outlandish, even by the beer maker’s standards.

“You could call this a ploy for attention, sure, but we’re only doing it because Pabst Light is THAT good. There’s nothing light about the flavor, which is why we found the heaviest thing we could give away (legally),” Barnett said in a news release.

The truck’s renovation will be overseen by BigTime, a popular automotive YouTube channel with nearly two million subscribers. Over the next few months, the platform will roll out a series of episodes and content capturing the rebuild from start to finish. Pabst previously partnered with the team to rebuild a 1984 Monte Carlo for a head-to-head drag race competition.

“Car giveaways are pretty boring these days. Nobody ACTUALLY wants a GT3RS or a Supra or some foreign supercar. What they REALLY want is a 60-year-old semitruck with an air horn!” BigTime co-founder Jeremiah Burton added. “We’ve never done a giveaway before so we thought, why not partner with Pabst Light and have it be a one of a kind, custom built Kenworth. It’s a BigTime truck for a BigTime winner.”

When it debuted in April 2025, Pabst Light represented the brand’s first light beer launch in over 40 years. Unlike standard Blue Ribbon, the beer is made with El Dorado hops and contains 96 calories, 3.5 grams of carbs and 4.2% ABV.