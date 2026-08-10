Tilray Brands is ceasing production at the Terrapin brewery in Athens, Georgia, less than two years after it purchased the company from Molson Coors. The facility’s taproom and warehouse will reportedly remain open as Terrapin beer production moves to other breweries beginning Sept 25.

In a 10-K filing made on July 28, the Canada-based cannabis manufacturer laid out its “Project 420” business optimization plan, spearheaded by sharp cuts to the conglomerate’s brewing operations. Terrapin — alongside Redhook, Atwater, Hop Valley and Revolver — will all face closures and consolidations as the cost-cutting initiative takes effect.

The filing mentions costs incurred from employee termination benefits, though it does not disclose how many employees have or will be laid off in the restructuring plan. Business data platforms suggest that Terrapin Beer Co. currently employs between 50 and 200 workers.

“With robust brewing operations across the country, this transition allows us to continue serving customers efficiently while leveraging the scale and capabilities of our broader brewery footprint,” the Tilray spokesperson told Global Drinks Intel.

“Terrapin remains a beloved brand and continues to play an important role in our craft beer portfolio. Our commitment to the brand, its consumers and the important role Terrapin continues to play within our portfolio remains unchanged.”

Terrapin began life in 2002 when founders John Cochran and Brian “Spike” Buckowski set out to create a microbrew inspired by The Grateful Dead. Its Rye Pale Ale was an immediate hit in the craft brewing scene, laying the groundwork for an empire that was later defined by its best-selling Hopsecutioner IPA, released in 2009.

Its success attracted the attention of brewing giant Molson Coors, which purchased the entirety of Terrapin in 2016. Eight years later, Molson Coors sold Terrapin Beer Co., Revolver Brewing, Atwater Brewery and Hop Valley Brewing Company to Tilray Brands. All four breweries have been named in the conglomerate’s Project 420 plan.