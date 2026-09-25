The Daily Pour and G4 Tequila are joining forces for a nationwide cocktail competition, the winner of which will receive a free trip to Mexico complete with behind-the-scenes tours of award-winning distilleries, agave fields and local cultural experiences. Interested? Here’s how to get in on the action.

From now until November 7th, bartenders based anywhere in the United States or the Caribbean are invited to submit their twist on the sangrita — a traditional Mexican non-alcoholic chaser served alongside a shot of tequila.

Though a typical sangrita is made with a spicy and savory mix of tomato juice, citrus, and chile, there’s no need to tether yourself to the formula. Feel free to use a tomato base, or reimagine the concept with pineapple, cucumber, tomatillos, or anything in between. So long as it makes the G4 Tequila speak louder, the sky is the limit.

Record a 30- to 60-second vertical video presenting your sangrita alongside G4 and talk about your creation. Keep it real. We want to hear your voice, see your process, and feel the energy of what you’ve built. Authenticity over production value.

The three most important touchstones to keep in mind:

The Sangrita Has a Story. The drink was born in Jalisco, built to pair with tequila, not follow it. The best sangritas honor that heritage while finding their own identity.

The drink was born in Jalisco, built to pair with tequila, not follow it. The best sangritas honor that heritage while finding their own identity. G4 Has a Voice. G4 is a tahona-crushed tequila from Felipe Camarena’s El Pandillo distillery in Los Altos. Its depth demands a thoughtful pairing, not just something sour or spicy.

G4 is a tahona-crushed tequila from Felipe Camarena’s El Pandillo distillery in Los Altos. Its depth demands a thoughtful pairing, not just something sour or spicy. Your Sangrita Speaks. We’re looking for a sangrita that works with G4 and lifts it without taking over.

Submissions are welcome to highlight any tequila in the G4 portfolio, be it a Blanco, Reposado, or Añejo. We encourage bartenders to think about the flavors and production techniques at play in their tequila of choice, and connect those influences to their sangrita creation.

The strongest entries will thoughtfully pair a sangrita with G4’s herbaceous, earthy, tahona-made character. Originality is a must, and a clear, articulate story explaining the significance of your drink will help it stand out from the crowd. For more information on what the judges are looking for, find the criteria here.

Bartenders have from now until November 7th to submit their entries. Featured bartenders will be spotlighted across The Daily Pour editorial, social, and newsletter channels during mid-November, with pairing features and storytelling content throughout the season.

At the end of the month, the winning bartender and their sangrita pairing will be announced. The champion will receive a free trip to Mexico curated by PKGD Tours, a small-group, immersive agave experience that goes beyond the tasting room at some of Mexico’s most respected distilleries.

Sounds like your cup of tea? Submit your entry to the Let It Speak competition!