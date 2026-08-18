Bardstown Bourbon Co. Finally Unveils Lochs of Jura, the Mysterious Whiskey That Scored 99 Points at a Major Competition

The mystery surrounding one of the year’s most intriguing American whiskey releases is finally over.

On Tuesday, Bardstown Bourbon Company unveiled Lochs of Jura Barrel Finish, the whiskey that earned 99 points at the 2026 International Wine & Spirit Competition before the company had even announced what it was. The limited-edition release will hit shelves nationwide beginning Friday for a suggested retail price of $139.99.

The Daily Pour reported some details about the mysterious whiskey in June, and Bardstown Bourbon Co. has now confirmed them and revealed more, including the fact that the whiskey was finished for 32 months in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks — used to age scotch — and sourced from Scotland’s Isle of Jura.

Lochs of Jura Barrel Finish began as a blend of straight bourbon and rye whiskey before being transferred to the former Scotch whisky casks for additional maturation.

Here’s how the blend breaks down:

49%: 11-year Indiana bourbon distilled from a mashbill of 75% corn, 21% rye and 4% malted barley

30%: 10-year Indiana rye whiskey distilled from 95% rye and 5% malted barley

21%: 12-year Kentucky bourbon distilled from 75% corn, 13% rye and 12% malted barley

The company says the finishing process contributes notes of ripe fruit, soft malt, subtle smoke and maritime character while maintaining the underlying whiskey’s bourbon-forward profile.

The release is bottled at 104 proof.

The scotch connection is particularly notable because the whiskey’s name had previously been the biggest clue about its origins. Jura is a remote island off Scotland’s west coast and is home to Jura Distillery, the island’s only whisky producer.

Bardstown Bourbon Co. says that the use of those larger sherry butts presented a logistical challenge at the distillery’s Kentucky warehouse. The 59-gallon casks were too large to fit into the distillery’s ricks, so the barrels were stored in the warehouse aisles for the entirety of the 32-month finishing period.

Bardstown Bourbon Co.’s Dan Callaway, master blender at Lofted Spirits, said the project began with a question about what the Scottish casks could contribute to the American whiskey.

“With just 238 residents, Jura is not just remote — its location offers a unique fingerprint of flavor singular to these barrels,” Callaway said in a news release.

The result earned 99 points at the 2026 IWSC, making it the highest-scoring entry in this year’s North American judging and one of Bardstown Bourbon Co. most highly rated releases.

The company describes the whiskey as having layers of ripe fruit, soft malt, subtle smoke and maritime character, with the underlying bourbon and rye providing the foundation.

Bardstown Bourbon Co. also said this release marked the first time it has commissioned original artwork inspired by the whiskey for the bottle and packaging. Louisville artist Margaret Archambault created the artwork after tasting the whiskey, translating its aromas, flavors and texture into a visual representation, according to the brand.

Lochs of Jura Barrel Finish is part of Bardstown’s Finishing Series, which focuses on whiskey finished in specialty casks.

Our Review

We had the opportunity to sample Lochs of Jura ahead of its official release and greatly enjoyed it. For our tasting notes and to see what score we gave it, click here.

A Second Limited Release

Bardstown Bourbon Co. is releasing Lochs of Jura alongside the 2026 edition of its Discovery series. The 2026 Discovery is a blend of 7-, 10- and 11-year-old Kentucky bourbons that was finished for four months in custom-made Garryana oak barrels.

Garryana, also known as Oregon white oak, is native to the Pacific Northwest. Bardstown says the wood contributes flavors including clove and nutmeg.

The 2026 Discovery is bottled at 112.8 proof and will also sell for $139.99.

Both releases will be available nationwide in limited quantities beginning Friday.