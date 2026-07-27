Lollapalooza attendees will be able to purchase hemp-derived THC beverages at the festival for the first time this summer as Chicago-based Señorita becomes the event’s official THC beverage partner.

The partnership will make Señorita’s non-alcoholic Mango Margarita and Lime Jalapeño Margarita available to festivalgoers 21 and older at select general admission cocktail bars, GA+ locations and VIP bars throughout Grant Park during the four-day music festival, which runs July 30 through Aug. 2.

The move marks another milestone for the rapidly growing hemp beverage category, which has expanded beyond liquor stores and specialty retailers into stadiums, arenas and major live entertainment venues over the past year.

Each 12-ounce can contains 5 milligrams of hemp-derived THC and is made with organic blue agave, real fruit juice and Himalayan pink salt. The beverages were developed by winemakers Joel Gott and Charles Bieler as a non-alcoholic alternative to traditional margaritas.

“Chicago is Señorita’s hometown, so this partnership feels like coming home,” Ben Kovler, chairman and interim CEO of RYTHM, Inc., said in a news release. “Lollapalooza has shaped music culture for more than three decades, making it the perfect place to introduce fans 21+ to Señorita, which offers a premium THC, non-alcoholic option for festivalgoers.”

The announcement comes as consumer interest in THC beverages continues to grow. According to the company, nearly nine in 10 consumers say they would be interested in trying a new cannabis beverage brand at a live event, reflecting increasing demand for alcohol alternatives at concerts and festivals.

With daily attendance exceeding 100,000 people, Lollapalooza is among the largest music festivals in the United States, making it one of the highest-profile events yet to embrace hemp-derived THC beverages.

The partnership builds on RYTHM’s expansion across Chicago’s entertainment scene. Earlier this year, the company’s beverages became the first THC drinks sold at the United Center and the Navy Pier, and they have since expanded into venues operated by 16″ on Center, including The Salt Shed, while also appearing at events such as Windy City Smokeout, Sueños Music Festival, the Chicago Pride Parade and Taste of Randolph.

Señorita THC Margaritas are currently available nationwide through licensed retailers and via direct-to-consumer shipping in more than 30 states through the brand’s website.