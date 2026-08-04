Dwyane Wade Launches Golf-Inspired THC Yerba Mate Drinks

NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade is dribbling from the basketball court to the golf course with a California sober drink launch.

On Tuesday, Wade joined forces with Cann to unveil a pair of Half & Half flavors: One dosed with three milligrams of hemp-derived THC plus six milligrams of CBD, and the other with zero milligrams of each. The drinks reimagine the classic golf libation with a blend of Bergamot Lemonade and Yerba Mate Iced Tea, delivering the same amount of caffeine as a standard shot of espresso.

Since these are social beverages — and not merely THC-delivery vessels — the drinks also contain a functional blend of ingredients including magnesium, electrolytes and L-theanine, which are said to boost mood, hydrate and take the edge off, respectively. Eight packs are now shipping online to all 50 states at a suggested retail price of $33.

“I’ve been a fan of Cann for quite a while now,” Wade shared in a news release. “Finding something that I can drink, catch a small buzz, and still feel great after was a game changer for me as a Dad and entrepreneur with a busy and active lifestyle. My passion for golf inspired my Half & Half flavor. When I really got into the creation of the flavor, I wanted to create something that felt refreshing, familiar, and easy to enjoy.”

Wade is no stranger to a drinks venture. Following his departure from the Miami Heat in 2019, the athlete-turned-entrepreneur made investments in just about every corner of the industry, including a stake in LeBron James’ tequila brand, Lobos 1707, and his very own wine imprint, Wade Cellars.

His latest partnership opens the doors to the fast-growing THC and functional beverage markets. Founded by Stanford and Harvard graduates Jack Bullock and Luke Anderson in 2018, Cann is at the forefront of a new genre of brands ushered in by the federal legalization of hemp-derived THC. Though the category now sits at a precarious crossroads, a recent deadline extension suggests that the government is working towards a comprehensive framework that may secure its future for years to come.

“When Dwyane Wade decided to invest in Cann initially, it signaled that elite athletes and the wellness community understood our vision,” Jake Bullock added. “Our Half & Half reflects Dwyane’s own duality as both an athlete and a dad, just as it mirrors our consumers’ desire to wind down without the hangover.”