Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney referenced bourbon in a pointed political aside during a recent Liberal Party convention speech, using whiskey consumption as a symbolic marker of shifting Canada-U.S. trade sentiment, according to Newsweek.

Speaking in Montreal, Carney alluded to broader consumer boycotts of American goods tied to trade tensions and tariffs under President Donald Trump’s second term. Among examples of “small individual acts of solidarity,” he highlighted Canadians opting for domestic products over U.S. imports, including alcohol.

“Anyone had any bourbon recently?” Carney said, prompting laughter and applause from attendees, before suggesting Canadians are “rediscovering our country,” Newsweek reported.

The comment was part of a wider address focused on economic independence and domestic sourcing, including a “Buy Canadian” policy initiative aimed at prioritizing local suppliers in federal procurement. Carney framed the shift as part of a broader effort to strengthen Canadian industry and reduce reliance on U.S. imports.

The remarks come amid growing trade friction between the two countries, including tariff disputes and retaliatory measures that have already impacted cross-border alcohol sales. Industry groups cited by Newsweek have warned that Canadian restrictions and consumer boycotts have significantly affected U.S. spirits exports.

According to a recent Distilled Spirits Council of the United States report referenced in the coverage, exports to Canada have fallen sharply as provincial liquor control boards continue to dominate distribution in the market.

Carney’s comments also echo broader political messaging around shifting consumer behavior, including preferences for domestic wine and spirits and reduced travel to the United States.

While framed as a light joke, the bourbon reference underscores how alcohol brands have become increasingly entangled in trade disputes and national economic messaging on both sides of the border.