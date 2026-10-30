Halloween calls for drinks with a little theater to them: a blood-red swirl, a pumpkin-spiced martini, a beer box you can wear on your head. Here are seven worth pouring this year, from easy batch cocktails to a bottle of bourbon that goes with a ghost story.

1. Bacardí Spookito

Janelle Monáe teamed up with Bacardí Rum on this twist on the mojito, which the brand says will be served throughout her Halloween celebrations this year. Grenadine gives the drink its spooky tint.

Find the recipe here.

2. Pumpkin Martini

Bumbu Rum Company built this autumn cocktail around Bumbu Crème, then paired it with Villon Cognac Liqueur and a pumpkin liqueur. Shaken cold and finished with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon, it has the orange hue and dessert-in-a-glass look that works for a fall or Halloween party.

Find the recipe here.

3. Mash & Mallow S’mores Whiskey

Kaveh Zamanian, the founder of Rabbit Hole, developed Mash & Mallow with Pernod Ricard to taste like a s’more. It’s made from a mashbill of 97% corn and 3% rye, joined by added flavors, and bottled at 70 proof, with a suggested retail price of $32.99.

It’s sweet, but damn if it doesn’t taste exactly like a toasted marshmallow. Tasty, sweet and sure to be a hit at any fall party, bonfire or camping trip.

Click here to find our review of Mash & Mallow.

4. Jim Beam Dance With the Devil

Jim Beam describes this one as giving the Halloween menu “a little heat,” and the heat comes from two dashes of Tabasco. It’s built on Jim Beam Devil’s Cut ($19.99), which gets sweet and sour backup from triple sec, lemon sour and passion fruit juice, then a cherry on top.

Find the recipe here.

5. Ghostwood 3 Brothers Bourbon

Ghostwood Whiskey timed this release for spooky season, and with the name and label, it definitely fits the Halloween mood. The bourbon is six years old and bottled at 80 proof. It’s distilled from a mashbill of 60% corn, 36% rye and 4% malted barley, distilled in Indiana (presumably by MGP) and bottled by Ghostwood Distilling Co. in Columbia, Illinois.

3 Brothers Bourbon has a suggested retail price of $49 per 750-milliliter bottle and is available online to eligible states and at select Texas retailers.

Click here to find our review of the bourbon.

6. Hornitos Phantom Paloma

Hornitos calls its Paloma the “Phantom Paloma” this time of year, and the orange color from grapefruit juice suits a Halloween vibe. Hornitos Plata, simple syrup and club soda make it an easy build.

Find the recipe here.

7. Pabst Blue Ribbon x Jason

For the guest who skipped the costume, Pabst Blue Ribbon and Horror Inc turned a 12-pack into a wearable Jason Voorhees hockey mask. Cut out the mask or wear the whole box on your head. Pabst Brand Director Hannah Barnett suggests cutting an additional hole for drinking. The collaboration also includes limited-edition apparel, glassware, bobbleheads, tap handles, tackers and koozies (you can shop for that here), and it ties into Peacock and A24’s upcoming “Crystal Lake” series.

The promotion runs through Friday, Nov. 13, with a “Last Chance to Buy” campaign landing on that date. National Hockey Mask Day on Nov. 1 gets its own activation.