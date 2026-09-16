A Texas bar has TikTok users dreaming about a trip south after showing off its soft-serve espresso martinis, including a pumpkin spice version that looks like the fall cocktail of our dreams.

Moose & Oak, a neighborhood bar and restaurant in Montgomery, Texas, posted a video showing off the frozen takes on the classic espresso martini. The video has since racked up more than 252,000 views and 15,000 likes, with commenters expressing mass regret that they don’t live close enough to Montgomery.

“Why is Texas so far from Texas 😭 This looks incredible,” one commenter wrote.

Another person added, “& here i am in Ohio sad that i dont live in Texas. 😑😭😭”

“Running to catch the next flight to Texas holy shit,” another commenter wrote.

And it’s easy to see why the drinks caught people’s attention. Instead of serving an espresso martini in a traditional cocktail glass, Moose & Oak turns the cocktail into a soft-serve-style frozen drink, giving the familiar coffee-and-booze combination an ice cream twist.

The bar’s seasonal version adds pumpkin spice to the equation, making the drink particularly well suited to the arrival of fall. It’s essentially two of the internet’s favorite drink trends meeting in one glass: espresso martinis and pumpkin spice.

Moose & Oak lists its soft-serve espresso martinis as a Saturday special, available from 11 a.m. to midnight. The Montgomery bar also offers soft-serve margaritas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moose and Oak (@mooseandoak_)

Located at 764 Fish Creek Thoroughfare, Moose & Oak opened in 2025 and was founded by husband-and-wife team Edgar and Jordan Erreguin. The bar describes itself as a neighborhood gathering spot built around cocktails, beer, bar food, brunch and entertainment, with pool tables, dart boards and big-screen TVs.

The soft-serve drinks are perfect for a bar like that. They’re playful and creative enough to stand out on social media while still being recognizable as cocktails people already know and love. These drinks are not something you see every day, and they truly do look delicious.

If you live in Texas, the soft-serve espresso martini is a Saturday-only excuse to start planning a road trip. Montgomery is located about 50 miles northwest of Houston.