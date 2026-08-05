Polling suggests that a growing number of Canadians are turning their backs on American alcohol over a year and a half after provincial booze bans were implemented throughout much of the country.

A Nanos Research poll conducted between July 28th and July 30th asked 1,104 Canadians what they would do if US-made alcohol were returned to liquor store shelves. An overwhelming 69% reportedly said that they were “not likely” to purchase American booze. 5% said they were somewhat not likely, 6% said they were somewhat likely and 10% said they were likely, while the remaining 9% said they don’t drink alcohol and the question wasn’t applicable.

When Nanos conducted the same poll in 2025, the responses looked a little different. Only 62% said that they were not likely to purchase US alcohol if it returned to shelves, while 3% said they were unsure on the issue. This time around, less than 1% fell into the unsure category.

The shifting attitudes follow a rapid escalation of the trade war. At the end of July, the Trump Administration signed a proclamation imposing an additional 50% tariff on certain Canadian imports, effective Aug. 19. The White House argued that the move was necessary to counter the “discriminatory treatment” of American alcoholic beverages, which are currently unavailable in eight of Canada’s ten provinces. Officials say that US alcohol exports to Canada fell approximately 81% in less than a year, costing distillers hundreds of millions of dollars.

British Columbia Premier David Eby stood his ground, telling reporters that there’s “not a chance in hell” that US alcohol is returning to his province’s shelves. He later described the boycott as “the only leverage that appears to be catching the attention of the president.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has taken a similar stance, insisting that the only way American alcohol will return to shelves is if the US drops its “illegal tariffs” on Canada. The vast majority of alcohol sales in Canada flow through government-run liquor stores, positioning provincial leaders as key decision makers in the trade war with the Trump administration.

As the boycott has dragged on, it’s evolved into an unprecedented sales opportunity for local producers. The Liquor Control Board of Ontario recently reported an 18% increase in Canadian-made product sales over the past year, led by explosive gains for locally made red and white wine. Liquor stores are now plastered with signs encouraging customers to “Buy Canadian,” and employees are being given specialized training on how to discuss and market local brands.