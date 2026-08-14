The early 2000s icon of velour tracksuits is teaming up with the best-selling Canadian whisky for one of the unlikeliest collaborations we’ve covered in years.

Earlier this week, Juicy Couture announced that it’s joining forces with Crown Royal for a merch collection that reimagines the whiskey brand’s Apple, Peach and Blackberry flavors through the lens of green, orange and purplish-pink fashion statements.

First up is a hoodie and a pair of matching track pants outfitted with all the classic Juicy Couture hallmarks: Rhinestone-bedazzled versions of the brands’ logos on the front and back, a “J” zipper pull, thumbholes and deep pockets on the side. The distiller is also offering limited-edition packaging for each of its flavored whiskies, swapping the brand’s classic fabric pouch with a velour pouch that — surprise, surprise — features plenty of rhinestones.

The hoodie and track pants are now available in three colors for $90 and $80, respectively, while the Crown Royal X Juicy Couture bottles are rolling out at a standard retail price of $29.99.

Promo images also show a trio of colored and bedazzled pillows that pay homage to Crown Royal’s famous logo, itself a nod to the brand’s creation in honor of the British monarchy. The pillows, sadly, do not appear to be available to the public, at least not for the time being.

“Juicy Couture’s signature velour tracksuit has been a defining symbol of fashion and pop culture for more than two decades,” Christina Martin-Pieper, EVP of Brand Lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Juicy Couture, remarked in a news release. “Collaborating with Crown Royal gave us the opportunity to reinterpret two recognizable brand signatures into a collection that feels nostalgic, playful and unmistakably Juicy.”

At its peak in the early 2000s, Juicy Couture was an unmissable fashion statement worn by everyone from Kim Kardashian at the VMAs to Amy Poehler in “Mean Girls.” Like much else from the Y2K era, the brand is now witnessing a resurgence. Licensing firm Authentic Brands Group has scored a string of collaborations with the likes of Vetements, Kappa and Urban Outfitters, while celebrities like Timothée Chalamet and Dua Lipa have proudly sported the iconic velour suits in recent photo ops.

In honor of the collaboration, Crown Royal is committing a donation of $75,000 to RAISEFashion, including 100% of net proceeds from sales of the Crown Royal x Juicy Couture hoodie and track pants. The non-profit provides pro-bono advisory services, network access and sustainable pathways to independent designers from communities historically excluded from the fashion industry.

“Our flavored whiskies are award-winning because they combine the core of our brand which is quality whisky, with delicious flavor, giving people the ability to enjoy Crown Royal in new ways,” James Valdes, Director of Crown Royal, added. “Juicy Couture is the perfect partner because both of our brands have always brought flavor to culture. Together, we created a collection that captures the spirit of both brands in a way that is fresh and unexpected.”